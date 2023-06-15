BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board approved a new voting precinct map during Thursday's board meeting after two party-line votes on differing proposals.

The board ultimately approved a proposal drafted by the Geographic Information System department, whose membership consists of representatives of the county, the city of Bloomington and the town of Normal.

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said the map is in response to the redistricting process following the 2020 Census and already has changed the boundaries of Illinois' congressional and McLean County's board districts.

Although no voters would be changing their county board districts, GIS' proposal consists of 81 precincts instead of the 70 precincts on the existing map. Normal Township, in particular, would get six new precincts.

However, McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said board member George Wendt proposed a second precinct map that would have 79 precincts. Wendt argued fewer precincts would save money.

"We would have had 10 fewer election judges needed in the county," Taylor said of Wendt's proposal.

In the first vote the 79-district map was defeated by a 10-9 vote with all of the board's Democratic members in attendance voting no. Republican board member Jim Soeldner was absent.

A subsequent vote on the GIS proposal passed by a 10-9 vote, this time with all nine Republican board members present voting against it.

Wendt then made a motion to redraw the approved map so there would be two precincts in Bloomington Township instead of three.

He also wanted to change the number of Randolph Township precincts from four to three.

"We used to only have three precincts (but) they carved out my 156 voters and put them in one precinct," Wendt said. "We don't need that. We get along very well with the three and it works."

McIntyre said that because a vote already was made on the precinct map, the board couldn't take action on it again on Thursday night. Instead, he advised Wendt to consult with the McLean County State's Attorney's Office to possibly introduce such a measure during the board's next meeting.

