BLOOMINGTON — A conflict over leadership of the McLean County Board appears set to break along party lines, with the even number of Republican and Democrat board members raising the possibility of an impasse.

Members are set to nominate and vote during Thursday's regular meeting on a replacement for former Chairman John McIntyre, a Republican who announced his resignation last week. Vice Chair Elizabeth Johnston, a Democrat, has said she intends to seek the post, and county Republicans have signaled opposition to the move.

Johnston and McIntyre were serving together in the leadership roles as part of an agreement reached after the board became split across party lines in the November election.

In an email to supporters on Tuesday, the McLean County Republican Party urged residents to tell their representatives to vote against Johnston as chair.

"The MCGOP believes that the board should remain in Republican control and the chairmanship should not switch from one party to another due to a medically-induced resignation of former Chair John McIntyre," the letter read. "One way Democrats can win control of the chair is if a Republican flips his or her vote and sides with Democrats."

A phone call to county GOP Chairman Dennis Grundler was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick Cortesi, chair of the McLean County Democrats, said the people of McLean County deserve a board focused on governing and doing the work of the county in the 14 months leading up to the general election.

"John McIntyre and Elizabeth Johnston worked out an agreement so an evenly split county board could move forward following the historic 2022 election," Cortesi said. "We believe the board's rules are clear and the precedent is established — as vice chair, Johnston will assume all the duties of the chair until the board elects her as chair."

Under the McLean County Code, when there is a vacancy in the office of the board chair, an election must be held at a regular board meeting within 45 days. The code does not, however, require that the parties agree on a candidate.

An election for a new chair that ends in a tie still would be in compliance with the deadline requirement, said McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor.

In addition to signing off on county business, the chairman also is responsible for new appointments to the board.

Taylor said that the county's interpretation of the statute is that a new board member cannot be appointed without the appointment of a full chair. Therefore, the board would not be able to authorize replacements for McIntyre and Jeanne Biles, who announced her resignation in August.

Johnston said there will be four votes during Thursday's meeting.

The first will be to approve the election rules that were recommended by the county's executive committee on Monday. If the board cannot agree to these rules, Johnston said, there will not be a vote for a new chair.

"If we can't agree on the rules, we can't have an election," Johnston said.

There will be a second vote for a temporary chair to conduct the election. Johnston said that if there is an impasse on a vote for a temporary chair, the role would default to her as the highest-ranking board member.

An election then will be held for a new chair and, if there is not an impasse, a vice chair.

If a chairperson is approved, the board is also expected to vote on Biles' replacement during Thursday's meeting.

McLean County Board member Jim Soeldner said Catherine Metsker would likely be the Republican nominee. She could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Soeldner, who previously served as vice chair, added that he would be happy to assume the role of vice chair if nominated but did not plan to pursue the position.

The McLean County Board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the McLean County Museum of History.

