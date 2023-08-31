BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Barn Keepers' barn tour returns next month after a three-year hiatus.

The tour will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, with registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neuhaus Nursery, 29738 East 1400 North Road, Colfax, on Route 9 about 14 miles east of Bloomington.

Tickets are $20 per carload or $15 for members.

The 13-stop self-guided tour will take place rain or shine across 44 miles. It will include destinations in Cooksville and Colfax townships with people stationed at each barn to answer questions.

For more information, visit barnkeepers.org or call 309-475-6951.

