BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Barn Keepers' barn tour returns next month after a three-year hiatus.
The tour will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, with registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neuhaus Nursery, 29738 East 1400 North Road, Colfax, on Route 9 about 14 miles east of Bloomington.
Tickets are $20 per carload or $15 for members.
For more information, visit
barnkeepers.org or call 309-475-6951.
Lee Niepagen hopes his family's old barn will be a gift for the community.
