McLean County awarded $239K for Emergency Food and Shelter programs

BLOOMINGTON — The United Way of McLean County announced that the county has been awarded $58,630 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

McLean County was also awarded an additional $181,211 in funding through the American Rescue Plan. The local board entrusted with fund distribution is now accepting applications from qualified organizations.

The nation EFSP distributes funds based on calculations for unemployment and poverty rates in each area.

The McLean County EFSP Board has representatives from government agencies, information and federal agencies, homeless and faith-based organization, FEMA affiliates and United Way.

Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and have a voluntary board. Funding will be provided to organizations that provide served meals, food, shelter, rent/mortgage assistance and/or utility assistance to underserved populations.

Call the United Way at 309-828-7383 for a copy of an application. Applications are to be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 7.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

