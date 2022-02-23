McLean County awarded $239K for Emergency Food and Shelter programs

BLOOMINGTON — The United Way of McLean County announced that the county has been awarded $58,630 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
McLean County was also awarded an additional $181,211 in funding through the American Rescue Plan. The local board entrusted with fund distribution is now accepting applications from qualified organizations.
The nation EFSP distributes funds based on calculations for unemployment and poverty rates in each area.
The McLean County EFSP Board has representatives from government agencies, information and federal agencies, homeless and faith-based organization, FEMA affiliates and United Way.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and have a voluntary board. Funding will be provided to organizations that provide served meals, food, shelter, rent/mortgage assistance and/or utility assistance to underserved populations.
Call the United Way at 309-828-7383 for a copy of an application. Applications are to be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 7.
Relive the fun: McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala
McLean County Chamber of Commerce Staff
McLean County Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Charlie Moore with wife Coleen
Cheryl Magnuson, outgoing chair of the Chamber of Commerce board
Scott Kinzy and ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Cheryl Magnuson and Sahan Kuruppuaratchi
Kimberly Wright
Levi and Whitney Chesher, Erica Tisdale
Jenny Lee and Jeremy Plue,Bella Bourn
Margarita Logan, Uma Kailasam, Krishna Balakrishnan
Uma Kailasam
Cassie and Justin Bellas
Amanda and Dave Van Allen
Heather and Bryce Miller
Heather Miller
Cheryl Magnuson, Sahan Kuruppuaratchi, Kimberly Wright
Ian and Jillian Kaufmann
Jillian Kaufmann
Patrick and Sara Hoban
Jon and Laura Pritts
Jason and Mckenzi Dunn
Mckenzi Dunn
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Christina Rogers
Nick Lurkins, Dan Adams
Kimberly Wright, Dan Adams
Chamber Ambassadors
Tom Mercier
Legacy of Excellence Winner Jim Shirk
Charlie Moore
Cheris Larson, Mikaila Walls, Kristen Kubsch
Kathleen Lorenz, Heather Young, Kristen Firkins
Nephele Delis
Nargis Khokhar
Judge Amy McFarland
Melissa Isenburg, Kimberly Wright, Heather Young, Kate Burcham, Kristen Firkins, Kathleen Lorenz
Brad and Ronda Glenn
Kristin Firkins
Amanda and Dan Jones
Kirsten Wild
Levester Johnson, Kirsten Wild
Lisa Thompson, Cheris Larson
Andrew Bridgewater, Kourtney Erbes
Ericka Ralston
Hans and Phyllis Rasmussen
Jim Shirk, Bill Johnston
Tracy Patkunas
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas
Brynn Girdler, Dr. Jason Dunn
Leann Seal, Dan Adams
Tim and Katie Norman
Levester Johnson
Katie Norman, Christina Rogers
Steve and Julie Kubsch, Jonell Kehias
Brian and Aimee Beam
