McLean County adds 491 COVID cases, moves to 'medium' community level

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has moved from a high to a medium community level for COVID-19 even as weekly case numbers have increased.

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 491 new cases since June 17, brining the county's total confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began to 55,651.

Last week, the health department reported 447 new cases of the virus. No new COVID-related deaths were reported this week, leaving that total at 380.

The majority of new cases are people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to health officials.

The county is considered to be at a medium COVID-19 community level based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's rating, which measures the number of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000 and the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients.

Other nearby counties considered to be at a medium community level spread include Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Livingston, Mason, Menard and Sangamon, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Health officials recommend individuals at higher risk or who have high-risk persons in their household should consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

The CDC also reported that McLean County had about seven new hospital admissions for COVID per 100,000 people in the week ending June 21, as well as about 296 new positive cases per 100,000 people in the week ending June 22.

IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Approximately 62.84% of McLean County's population is fully vaccinated against COVID, with around 290,130 doses administered.

Testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 28 and June 29 at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. An entrance to the parking lot is at 201 E. Washington St.

Residents can register on site, or online in advance at health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.

Statewide, 27,094 new COVID cases were reported Friday over the past week, according to IDPH. That included 82 deaths from COVID since June 17 in Illinois.

Illinois health officials have reported 34,076 deaths from COVID in the state since the start of the pandemic.

