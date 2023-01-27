McLean County adds 145 COVID cases, remains at low level

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 20 through Friday.

This brings the total number of reported COVID cases to 63,342 since the pandemic began. No COVID-related deaths were reported this past week, leaving that total at 417.

The county remains at a low community level. Residents are advised to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearby areas including DeWitt, Livingston, Logan, Tazewell and Woodford counties are also at a low community level. Champaign and Ford counties are at a medium community level.

Overall, 20 Illinois counties are at a medium community level compared to 25 counties from the previous week.

The CDC reported this week that McLean County saw four new hospital admissions of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the seven-day period ending Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate through Monday was at 11.05%.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,924 new COVID cases and 86 COVID-related deaths in the week ending Jan. 22. The state has seen a total of 4,019,768 cases and 36,091 deaths since the pandemic began.

MCHD offers free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in room 400E of its facility at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

SHIELD saliva-based testing is available for all ages, but patients are advised not to consume food or drink one hour before testing.

The health department is also distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests at its facility. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.

People can visit the health department from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to pick up an at-home test.

The World Health Organization is preparing to decide whether to end its COVID-19 global emergency declaration later this week. But some doctors and researchers worry about what that could mean for the fight against a virus that still poses a serious threat.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

