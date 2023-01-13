McLean County adds 118 COVID cases, returns to low community level

BLOOMINGTON — Although the McLean County Health Department reported 118
new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 6 through Friday, the community level dropped from medium to low risk.
This brings the total number of reported COVID cases to 63,089 since the pandemic began. No COVID-related deaths were reported in the past week, so that total number remains at 415.
At a low community level, residents are advised to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for isolation and quarantine.
Although McLean County's level dropped, nearby Logan, Tazewell and Ford counties still have a medium community level.
The CDC also reported this week that McLean County saw 7.5 new hospital admissions of COVID-19 per 100,000 in the seven-day period ending Tuesday. The seven-day positive rate through Monday was at 11.86%.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,602 new COVID cases and 113 COVID-related deaths in the week ending Jan. 8. The state has seen a total of 3,997,877 cases and 35,927 deaths since the pandemic began.
The McLean County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in room 400E of its facility at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.
SHIELD saliva-based testing is available for all ages, but patients are advised not to consume food or drink one hour before testing.
The health department also is distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests at its facility. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.
Visit the health department building from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to pick up an at-home test.
Don’t be fooled by the sense of normalcy we’ve been experiencing, new powerful COVID variants are emerging and mutating globally. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
U.S. Cities With the Largest Increase in Fair Market Rent Since Pre-COVID
Photo Credit: Grand Warszawski / Shutterstock
After slowing down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. rental housing market has more than rebounded. As the housing market boomed, so did the rental market. Rents have risen sharply as demand has grown and supply remains constrained across much of the country. And even as housing prices have cooled in recent months, rents are still going up.
Grand Warszawski
Rent has risen dramatically since before COVID
According to
data, U.S. rents have risen at their fastest pace since the 1980s. The rise in rent has been one of the biggest drivers of inflation. In October, the rent index increased by 0.7% over the previous month, and the shelter index—which includes rent— Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.8%, the largest monthly increase since August 1990.
Similar to the housing market, rents are rising due to a combination of limited supply and increased demand. On the supply side, the U.S. has
underinvested in housing for the last decade, and pandemic-related worker shortages and supply chain disruptions only made the problem worse. On the demand side, after the early days of the pandemic in which many people moved into temporary living situations (such as moving back in with parents), they then sought to move into their own spaces independently. Census Bureau data shows that the number of households grew by three-quarters of a million from 2020 to 2021. On top of this, people priced out of the housing market forced many would-be buyers to continue renting.
Rents for smaller apartments have increased the most
The latest data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shows that
—estimates of the monthly dollar amount that a rental property is likely to command in a particular location—increased by an average of 24% from 2019 to 2023. Smaller rental units increased by the largest amount, with studios rising by more than 30% and one-bedrooms rising by approximately 26%. Renters looking for smaller, lower-priced options have been disproportionately hurt by increasing rents. fair market rents
Rents in Arizona and Nevada have increased the most since before the pandemic
While a nearly 25% average increase at the national level might sound large, some local housing markets have seen rent increases north of 50% when comparing the new HUD data for 2023 with that of 2019. At the state level, renters in Arizona and Nevada have contended with the largest rent increases in the country, at 53.9% and 48.4% respectively. At the opposite end of the spectrum, rents rose only 5% in Alaska since before the pandemic.
To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the largest increase in fair market rent since pre-COVID, researchers at
Construction Coverage analyzed data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S Census Bureau. The researchers ranked metros according to the percentage change in fair market rent from 2019 to 2023. Researchers also calculated the fair market rent for studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom rentals in 2023.
Here are the metros with the largest increase in fair market rent since pre-COVID.
Small and midsize metros where rents have risen the most
15. Tucson, AZ
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 29.9% Studio fair market rent: $786 1-br fair market rent: $893 2-br fair market rent: $1,175 3-br fair market rent: $1,670 4-br fair market rent: $1,955
Shutterstock
14. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 31.1% Studio fair market rent: $918 1-br fair market rent: $966 2-br fair market rent: $1,172 3-br fair market rent: $1,517 4-br fair market rent: $1,708
Shutterstock
13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Photo Credit: Galina Savina / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 31.5% Studio fair market rent: $1,338 1-br fair market rent: $1,523 2-br fair market rent: $1,889 3-br fair market rent: $2,542 4-br fair market rent: $3,063
Shutterstock
12. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 32.8% Studio fair market rent: $1,080 1-br fair market rent: $1,188 2-br fair market rent: $1,450 3-br fair market rent: $1,781 4-br fair market rent: $2,160
Shutterstock
11. Fresno, CA
Photo Credit: stellamc / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 33.0% Studio fair market rent: $991 1-br fair market rent: $997 2-br fair market rent: $1,258 3-br fair market rent: $1,772 4-br fair market rent: $2,029
Shutterstock
10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: D Guest Smith / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 33.4% Studio fair market rent: $1,205 1-br fair market rent: $1,293 2-br fair market rent: $1,526 3-br fair market rent: $1,953 4-br fair market rent: $2,503
Shutterstock
9. Jacksonville, FL
Photo Credit: Ramunas Bruzas / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 33.8% Studio fair market rent: $948 1-br fair market rent: $1,094 2-br fair market rent: $1,295 3-br fair market rent: $1,667 4-br fair market rent: $2,111
Shutterstock
8. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Photo Credit: Infinity Moments LLC / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 35.8% Studio fair market rent: $1,338 1-br fair market rent: $1,422 2-br fair market rent: $1,616 3-br fair market rent: $2,064 4-br fair market rent: $2,503
Shutterstock
7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Photo Credit: Luciano Mortula – LGM / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 37.8% Studio fair market rent: $1,334 1-br fair market rent: $1,363 2-br fair market rent: $1,542 3-br fair market rent: $1,879 4-br fair market rent: $2,293
Shutterstock
6. Salt Lake City, UT
Photo Credit: Jason Finn / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 39.3% Studio fair market rent: $1,033 1-br fair market rent: $1,234 2-br fair market rent: $1,482 3-br fair market rent: $2,030 4-br fair market rent: $2,284
Jason Finn
5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Photo Credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 41.1% Studio fair market rent: $1,281 1-br fair market rent: $1,398 2-br fair market rent: $1,751 3-br fair market rent: $2,376 4-br fair market rent: $2,922
Shutterstock
4. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
Photo Credit: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 42.6% Studio fair market rent: $1,287 1-br fair market rent: $1,401 2-br fair market rent: $1,765 3-br fair market rent: $2,502 4-br fair market rent: $2,922
Shutterstock
3. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Photo Credit: Kevin J King / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 46.9% Studio fair market rent: $1,291 1-br fair market rent: $1,381 2-br fair market rent: $1,659 3-br fair market rent: $2,123 4-br fair market rent: $2,603
Shutterstock
2. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Photo Credit: trekandshoot / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 49.2% Studio fair market rent: $1,046 1-br fair market rent: $1,212 2-br fair market rent: $1,457 3-br fair market rent: $2,071 4-br fair market rent: $2,464
Shutterstock
1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
Photo Credit: Gregory E. Clifford / Shutterstock
Percentage change in fair market rent: 62.3% Studio fair market rent: $1,344 1-br fair market rent: $1,467 2-br fair market rent: $1,740 3-br fair market rent: $2,386 4-br fair market rent: $2,716
Shutterstock
