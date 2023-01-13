McLean County adds 118 COVID cases, returns to low community level

BLOOMINGTON — Although the McLean County Health Department reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 6 through Friday, the community level dropped from medium to low risk.

This brings the total number of reported COVID cases to 63,089 since the pandemic began. No COVID-related deaths were reported in the past week, so that total number remains at 415.

At a low community level, residents are advised to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for isolation and quarantine.

Although McLean County's level dropped, nearby Logan, Tazewell and Ford counties still have a medium community level.

The CDC also reported this week that McLean County saw 7.5 new hospital admissions of COVID-19 per 100,000 in the seven-day period ending Tuesday. The seven-day positive rate through Monday was at 11.86%.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,602 new COVID cases and 113 COVID-related deaths in the week ending Jan. 8. The state has seen a total of 3,997,877 cases and 35,927 deaths since the pandemic began.

The McLean County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in room 400E of its facility at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

SHIELD saliva-based testing is available for all ages, but patients are advised not to consume food or drink one hour before testing.

The health department also is distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests at its facility. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.

Visit the health department building from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to pick up an at-home test.

