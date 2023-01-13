 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County adds 118 COVID cases, returns to low community level

  • 0
What we know about BA.2 -- now the dominant cause of Covid-19 in the US

Pictured are free iHealth Covid-19 antigen rapid tests from the federal government. The subvariant of Omicron, BA.2, is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the United States.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON — Although the McLean County Health Department reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 6 through Friday, the community level dropped from medium to low risk.

This brings the total number of reported COVID cases to 63,089 since the pandemic began. No COVID-related deaths were reported in the past week, so that total number remains at 415.

Bloomington Salvation Army stretches capacity to shelter homeless from dangerous cold

At a low community level, residents are advised to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for isolation and quarantine.

Although McLean County's level dropped, nearby Logan, Tazewell and Ford counties still have a medium community level.

The CDC also reported this week that McLean County saw 7.5 new hospital admissions of COVID-19 per 100,000 in the seven-day period ending Tuesday. The seven-day positive rate through Monday was at 11.86%.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,602 new COVID cases and 113 COVID-related deaths in the week ending Jan. 8. The state has seen a total of 3,997,877 cases and 35,927 deaths since the pandemic began.

The McLean County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in room 400E of its facility at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

SHIELD saliva-based testing is available for all ages, but patients are advised not to consume food or drink one hour before testing.

The health department also is distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests at its facility. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.

Visit the health department building from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to pick up an at-home test.

Don’t be fooled by the sense of normalcy we’ve been experiencing, new powerful COVID variants are emerging and mutating globally. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal prosecutors accuse Proud Boys of plotting, instigating the Jan. 6th Capitol attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News