McLean Co. rail crossing gets funding for safety improvements

HOLDER — Significant safety improvements are planned for the highway-railgrade crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railway's track in McLean County at 2150 East Road near Holder.

On Friday, the Illinois Commerce Commission announced that a stipulated agreement was reached to install new automatic flashing light signals, gates and slide slope improvements at the crossing. These upgrades came at the request of McLean County and the Old Town Road District.

The estimated cost of these warning devices is about $394,000. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund, a motor fuel tax-funded account reserved for rail safety improvements, cover 95% of the installation costs. Norfolk Southern would cover the remaining costs and all future operations and maintenance expenses.

“The installation of new automatic warning devices will ensure better protection for highway users at this crossing,” ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said in a news release. “The Grade Crossing Protection Fund brings to fruition necessary highway-rail crossing improvements in communities across Illinois."

McLean County had estimated the cost to design and rehabilitate the roadway approach grades and side slopes to be about $222,000. The township has agreed to pay a $22,000 lump sum to expedite the design, but ICC staff have recommended that the GCPF be used to complete the project.

All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date.

