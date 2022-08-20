McLean Co. hazardous waste collection canceled due to Ohio site fire

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's household hazardous waste collection scheduled for Sept. 17 has been canceled due to a processing site in Liverpool, Ohio, having insufficient capacity for collections following a June structure fire.

Heritage Environmental, which owns and operates the facility, has ceased collections of many categories of hazardous waste materials until repairs are made, according to a news release from Bloomington-Normal's Ecology Action Center. It is unlikely that the processing facility will be operational until late fall.

Michael Brown, executive director of the Ecology Action Center, said this is the first waste collection event cancellation in Illinois as a result of the facility's temporary closure. He added that because Heritage Environmental is the selected contractor for the state's HHW disposal program, there may not be any alternative disposal opportunities available to residents until the Ohio site is operational.

"We looked at the possibility of another service provider but no one was available on such short notice," Brown said.

Events scheduled in East Moline, Quincy and Springfield for September and October are being rescheduled.

Illinois EPA spokeswoman Kim Biggs said her agency is working with the contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. This could include one-day HHW collections planned for the fall or the use of long-term HHW disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford and Madison County.

HHW collection events allow residents to safely dispose of materials and chemicals that may be toxic, flammable, corrosive, reactive or explosive. Materials gathered during these events pose a threat to public health or water supplies if they are improperly discarded with nonhazardous trash or dumped down the drain.

This could include harsh chemical cleaners, paints, thinners, antifreeze, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, and similar hazardous household products.

Since residents may have to hold onto hazardous materials for another year, Brown recommends ensuring that any waste products are well packaged.

For any leaky containers, especially if they have liquid, Brown recommended doubling the containers, making sure one of them has a good lid.

"We're always trying to provide safe opportunities for property disposal," Brown said.

McLean County's collection events are coordinated by the Ecology Action Center with support from the Illinois EPA, City of Bloomington, Town of Normal, McLean County and the Bloomington Normal Water Reclamation District.

To sign up for an email notification list for future household hazardous waste collection events, visit www.ecologyactioncenter.org.