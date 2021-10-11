Maxwell Dog Park to close for project

NORMAL — Maxwell Dog Park at 1850 Gregory St. will be closed starting Tuesday until further notice.
Crews will be completing several alterations and improvements that requires the closure of the facility. Projects include installing two new shade structures, resetting existing park benches, adding a drinking fountain, completing fence modifications and improving stormwater drainage.
The dog park will remain closed indefinitely to allow for the reestablishment of the turf grass. The facility will still include three separate areas, including an expanded large dog area, a new small dog area and an exercise area.
Call 309-454-9544 for more information.
36 photos of the Bears win over the Raiders
Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates the win on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) watches the final field goal securing the win in the fourth quarter on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears fans celebrate the win on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) celebrates his interception in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) makes a touchdown catch as Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) helps celebrate in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy following Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) touchdown catch n the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears defense puts the pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) who completes a pass to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears Jakeem Grant Sr. (17) returns the opening kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans during the National Anthem before kickoff between the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Injured Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen watches warmups at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches warmups Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) warms up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up Oct. 10, 2021. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears nose tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (92) warm up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders fans watch warmups from field level suites at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leads the team out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Bears and Raiders fans find their seats before the game on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) warms up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson warms up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field while warming up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears fan Daniel Saguanpong, of Las Vegas, works the grill outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Bears fans watch their team warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears fans watch their team warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears and Las Vegas Raiders fans find their seats before the game on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields and Andy Dalton warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
