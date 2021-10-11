 Skip to main content
Maxwell Dog Park to close for project

NORMAL — Maxwell Dog Park at 1850 Gregory St. will be closed starting Tuesday until further notice.

Crews will be completing several alterations and improvements that requires the closure of the facility. Projects include installing two new shade structures, resetting existing park benches, adding a drinking fountain, completing fence modifications and improving stormwater drainage. 

The dog park will remain closed indefinitely to allow for the reestablishment of the turf grass. The facility will still include three separate areas, including an expanded large dog area, a new small dog area and an exercise area.

Call 309-454-9544 for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

