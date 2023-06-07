BLOOMINGTON — University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host a hybrid training in Bloomington starting Sept. 12.
Attendees will study online each week and then attend a weekly in-person session each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon for 13 weeks. In-person sessions will take place at the University of Illinois Extension McLean County office at 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington.
The online training modules include videos, reading materials, weekly quizzes and a final exam. The course's purpose is to expose participants to in-depth horticulture content through modules, including annuals and perennials, vegetables, trees, fruits and more.
Only 20 people will be accepted. Registration closes Aug. 1. The training is $250. Applicants will have to do a background check and interview.
Contact 309-663-8306 or
kgree7@illinois.edu for more information.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visited the McLean County Museum of History to explore its exhibits, library and archives
Clay Jackson
Photos: Vibrant colors at Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale
MOTHER'S DAY FLOWER SALE
Volunteer Bob Freitag loads hanging flower baskets into cars of customers patronizing the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
From adjudication to vegetation
Retired 11th Circuit Judge Don Bernadi hauls a tray of flowers into Mary Ann Pullin's car while volunteering for the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Impatiens
Pink impatiens soak in limited sunrays on a cloudy, wet Thursday. Illinois Extension Master Gardeners are on site at the sale to help shoppers select plants provided by Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses.
Brendan Denison
Bringing back begonias
Bloomington's Nora Vogelsang picks a pot of orange begonias while shopping at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
A colorful arrangement
An assortment of flowers, succulents and other garden embellishments await new homes. The annual plant sale raises funds for Camp Limberlost at Timber Pointe on Lake Bloomington.
Brendan Denison
Cool coleus
Jacque Bethmann, of Normal, inspects a shade-friendly coleus plant tabled Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale held in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Merry marigolds
Yellow marigolds brighten up the atmosphere inside the vendor tent for the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Sightly succulents
Succulent gardens like these were sold Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Checking out
Carol White, of Bloomington, prepares to check out with her finds.
Brendan Denison
Alluring alyssums
A table is brimming with blooming alyssum flowers on Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale held in Normal.
Brendan Denison
050622-blm-loc-11flowers
Red shades on this geranium bulb pop Thursday at a Mother's Day flower sale held by the Bloomington Kiwanis club in Normal.
Brendan Denison
