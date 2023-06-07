BLOOMINGTON — University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host a hybrid training in Bloomington starting Sept. 12.

Attendees will study online each week and then attend a weekly in-person session each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon for 13 weeks. In-person sessions will take place at the University of Illinois Extension McLean County office at 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington.

The online training modules include videos, reading materials, weekly quizzes and a final exam. The course's purpose is to expose participants to in-depth horticulture content through modules, including annuals and perennials, vegetables, trees, fruits and more.

Only 20 people will be accepted. Registration closes Aug. 1. The training is $250. Applicants will have to do a background check and interview.

Contact 309-663-8306 or kgree7@illinois.edu for more information.

