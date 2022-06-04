Many challenges to preserve aging video games, but you can play 150 at one Central Illinois business

MCLEAN — John Yates has been a collector ever since he can remember.

Stamps. Coins. Matchbox cars.

But as he got older, his interest shifted toward video and arcade games — and the collection kept growing. Now Yates, 53, owns over 1,500 arcade machines, with about 150 on display in his playable arcade museum aptly named Arcadia, 107 S. Hamilton St., McLean.

“It’s kind of my parents' fault because they would let me go to the arcade all the time but they wouldn't give me any money to play. They said it was a waste of money,” he said. “So I would stand around the arcade for hours with my friends and watch them play games, and it just created this pent-up desire to play games.”

In 1985, during Yates' senior year of high school, he bought his first game cabinet from the lone local arcade. It was a "Star Trek" game developed by Sega.

Today, his sprawling collection includes older classics like "Burger Time" and "Donkey Kong," along with more recent titles like "Time Crisis" and "Crazy Taxi."

Video games are a relatively new entertainment medium, with the first one created in 1958, but they are a hot one. Sales and interest have increased year over year, picking up even more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's technology means that video games come on all forms and devices — from "Candy Crush" on smartphones to complex, cinematic sagas like "The Last of Us" to online multiplayer games that allow strangers or distant friends to play together.

It's a lucrative industry. Overall total consumer spending on video games in the U.S. totaled $60.4 billion in 2021, according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and The NPD Group, a global market information company. That marks an 8% increase from $55.9 billion in 2020.

An estimated 227 million Americans of all ages play video games, with 55% of those surveyed having played more during the pandemic, according to the ESA’s annual industry report.

As the industry rapidly evolves, support for the preservation of video games as historical artifacts lags behind more developed media, like music and film.

“They’re an important part of understanding who we are as part of the recreational landscape,” said Tracy Popp, digital preservation coordinator at the University of Illinois Library. “When you think about these older games as nostalgia pieces, but you can look at the technology and … the social aspects or even bringing this technology into the home and how that plays into an understand of recreation across the board.”

In Central Illinois, a patchwork of preservation efforts exists between personal collections and university libraries. The latter catalogs bits of information and physical pieces not only to extend the life of games, but also to use them as cultural examples in explaining parts of modern history.

Preservation efforts

Video game preservation takes many forms. It can include archives of development source code and art assets, physical or digital copies of games and related print materials, and maintenance of specialized hardware such as video game consoles and arcade cabinets. Some older games must be accessed through emulators, which can simulate outdated hardware.

Popp said she primarily works in recovering and migrating content from a variety of legacy computer media including floppy disks, Zip disks and data tapes so they can be assessed for damage and moved over to the university’s digital preservation repository.

“We’ll migrate this off of the storage medium because those are obsolescent just due to age and you need the hardware and software in order to be able to decode or recover the bits from the disk,” Popp said. “It’s kind of a matter of time of trying to get stuff off while we can read it while we have the hardware.”

Some obstacles include pieces of hardware dematerializing due to age or poor handling, or developers disappearing or no longer supporting certain software. In the wider scope of video game preservation, however, the biggest issue is copyright law.

“Those physical objects were never designed with historical preservation in mind,” said Josh Newport, math and science librarian at Milner Library at Illinois State University. “They were designed to be used over years, not decades, let alone centuries … so the problem there is that moving it to another storage medium to preserve it could be seen as copyright infringement, because it’s an illegal copy of that game.”

Passed by Congress in 1998, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act was created to protect copyright holders from online theft and piracy. It criminalizes the manufacturing and distribution of tools designed to circumvent copyright protections — which creates additional hurdles for archivists who seek to preserve and share playable copies of aging games.

U.S. law allows exemptions to copyright protection for some specific uses, like academic research. The U.S. Copyright Office reviews proposals for exemptions every three years, and in 2018, it granted an exemption that allowed academics to preserve server-based games, like massively multiplayer online games, that are no longer commercially available.

“There are discussions between various groups and legal entities, companies and so forth looking to make an exception. They aren’t going to be legal for the general public ever but maybe they will make an exception for a museum or something to be able to store and archive that game to present to future generations,” Newport said. “In order for preservation to really be successful, there’s going to have to be a partnership with the industry and that isn't really happening now.”

The University of Illinois Library partnered with the Library of Congress and other universities in a project called Preserving Virtual Worlds from 2008 to 2010. The effort explored a range of games from "Spacewar!," a 1962 space combat video game that is known to be the first video game to be played on multiple computers, to "Second Life," a 2003 online virtual world allowing users to interact with each other in various settings.

University of Illinois reference librarian David Ward said they sought methods that could be used for preserving these games. Ultimately, they found some issues with digital storage and ownership tracking, but most of the challenges were related to copyright law.

Following that project, Ward said that he, Popp and a small team worked to collect video game data and then put that data into the university’s digital preservation repository, along with descriptions of the files, the games themselves and the gameplay experience.

Most of the games collected were acquired through gifts or purchases from private sellers, he said.

Video game box art and manuals are comparatively easy to find online. But try finding, say, the original Nintendo Entertainment System’s Zapper Light Gun used for "Duck Hunt," a 1984 light gun shooter game.

“It’s very haphazard what you do and don’t get,” Ward said. “It’s a combination of the game itself and then all of the accompanying material. Part of it is also thinking about what we don’t have, like the original boxes, and if you’re really thinking about what the full representation is, there’s a number of physical items that go along as well as the actual game file.”

Private collections, storefronts

At Arcadia in McLean, Yates has found that keeping older machines operational can be less challenging than some newer models. That's because older arcade machines operate on their own circuit boards, while newer machines tend to use personal computers that can become outdated due to a lack of software support.

“We all know how long an installation of Windows lasts, and then you have RAM that goes bad or your hard drives stop working and you can’t get a replacement because no one makes 20-megabyte hard drives anymore,” Yates said. “It can be a nightmare keeping the newer stuff working.”

Although the pandemic brought an increase in video game sales and players nationally, Yates said his arcade didn't see the same uptick.

Recently, he added arcade-themed Airbnb homes to the operation as a way to incorporate the vast inventory of machines and create a mini-vacation spot in McLean. There are also plans to unveil another arcade, Arcadia Unlimited, that will charge a fee to play on all the machines instead of the current coin-to-operate model.

“We’ve stayed away from that for a bit because it kind of ruins the experience,” Yates said. “There’s something special about putting a quarter in a machine and having an investment in that play that really changes how you experience it. But at the same time, we have a lot of people that wish we had the unlimited model.”

Yates said he had never encouraged his kids to get involved in the business because he knows how difficult it is to manage so many machines. But recently, he has started bringing in his 14-year-old daughter, Samantha, since she started to show more interest in the machines and how they work.

“The arcade has never really been something that supported us,” Yates said. “I’m an electrical engineer and programming developer, and I’ve made a lot more money in the past but I’ve learned as I got older, that money really isn’t what buys happiness and it’s not what life is about. It’s about enjoying your life.”

Older games evoke strong nostalgia for many people. Just ask Ryan Tauscher, co-owner of The Item Shop in uptown Normal and founder of the annual BN Video Game Convention.

“People really enjoy coming to get those heartstrings pulled and have moments where they find a toy or games they haven’t seen in 20 years,” Tauscher said. “It really brings them back to when they were a kid.”

The store, 104 S. Linden St., buys and sells a broad range of video games, toys and collectibles, including original consoles and special edition copies of games — "anything fun," he said.

Tauscher said most people enjoy seeing the game in their hands and revisiting the tactile experience of going through the manual, but not all games are in perfect condition. Some may bring in missing manuals, the box is falling apart or the game disc itself is scratched or broken, he said.

The Item Shop's game discs and cartridges are kept in plastic protectors and other items like manuals or covers can have slipcovers over them if they are still in good shape, he said. They also do console repairs, cleanings and testing for people who might find items at garage sales or in their childhood bedroom.

Many people are seeing video game collections in the past five years, he said. Beyond that, collectors are finding each other and forming communities with shared interests and memories.

“You can invest in stocks, but you’re just looking at numbers,” Tauscher said. “When you invest in video games, you enjoy playing them, talking about them and having them on your shelf display.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.