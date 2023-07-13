PEORIA — A 42-year-old man has died after a Wednesday morning incident at Mackinaw Valley Powder Coating.

The Mackinaw Rescue Squad responded at about 5:07 a.m. Wednesday to the business, at 300 N. Main St. in Mackinaw, for a male who had been pinned between the building and a semitrailer, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood stated on his department's Facebook page late Thursday afternoon.

The man had been pinned "for what was reported a matter of seconds," Harwood said. "EMS arrived to find the male lying inside the building after he was unpinned from the truck."

The man, whom Harwood identified as Bradley Willis Jr. of Creve Coeur, was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, conscious but in critical condition.

However, Willis' condition "rapidly declined" as he was being treated, Harwood said, and he was pronounced deceased at 7:35 Wednesday, "despite aggressive resuscitative efforts and care."

Autopsy results showed Willis "suffered multiple blunt-force crush injuries and suffered severe irreversible internal bleeding," Harwood said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Pantagraph has reached out to Mackinaw Valley Powder Coating for comment.

This story will be updated.

