BLOOMINGTON — Known by many as the "Mayor of Main Street," longtime Bloomington business owner Elmo Quinn is being remembered for his persistent kindness, willingness to help others and years of friendly greetings.

Quinn, who died Wednesday at age 82, was a fixture at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets, where he owned and operated a Shell gas station for decades. He was also a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church, which was across the street from the gas station until the station's recent demolition.

"When you stopped in to see Elmo, you were better for it," said former state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington.

Fellow parishioner Neil Finlen said Quinn's was "a life well-lived. (He was) a real gentleman to the highest degree."

The one-story service station was opened in 1941 by Quinn's father and uncle, Elmo C. and Eldon Quinn, under the Texaco brand. He began working there in the 1950s and bought it in 1978.

He retired in 2013, one year after he, the gas station and his family were inducted into the Route 66 Association of Illinois Hall of Fame. He was also awarded the Spirit of McLean County Award in 2019.

When demolition plans for the gas station were approved in 2021, Quinn told The Pantagraph he missed customer interactions the most. "I don't miss the 80 hours a week," he said at the time, "but do miss the people."

Finlen said they saved some different colored bricks from the building for Quinn, "some sentimental things from the old station, from the old days."

Quinn's funeral will take place 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Holy Trinity, according to his obituary.

Keeping the light on

Brady attended Trinity Grade School and Central Catholic High School when it was still on Chestnut Street, across the street from the gas station.

"I don't think there were many students who didn't spend time at Quinn's gas station getting a pop or getting a candy from Elmo's vending machines," Brady said.

Quinn's welcoming personality and community insight helped establish his mayoral nickname, Brady said. "Elmo had a knack for knowing tomorrow's news today," he said.

Beyond a service station and a place to get sweets, Quinn's gas station always offered a safe harbor, especially after school.

"When the lights went out at Central Catholic High School, you could always go to Elmo's and wait for mom and dad to pick you up," Brady said.

He said when after-school practices were over, especially in the winter, "Elmo's light was always on" and students could stop in to warm up.

Finlen said he has been speaking with other former students as well.

"Boy, they've just been crushed in the last 24 hours to learn of his passing," Finlen said.

'Kind and gentle man'

For nearly four decades, Quinn was the usher for Sunday Mass at Holy Trinity.

Kevin Vannatta, the current head usher, said Quinn showed him the ropes: "It's one of the first faces you see when you enter the church."

Vannatta said, "He was a very kind and gentle man, very unassuming, very respected man for just being a devout Catholic and just a great guy to know."

Quinn had a lasting influence, said Vannatta, who described him as both a mentor and friend.

"He just treated me so well," he said. "That's the reason, probably, why I'm still an usher today."

Quinn's Corner

Despite over 70 years as a landscape fixture, Quinn's gas station was not able to receive historical site protection. Finlen said Holy Trinity purchased the land that held the gas station, and they plan to turn it into a parking lot.

He said, "Part of the process (of purchasing the lot) was to go through the Historic Preservation Committee with the City of Bloomington. We wanted to make sure that Elmo was OK with what we're doing."

To commemorate the Quinn family's long years as a community pillar, Finlen said the church plans to install a bronze plaque dedicating the site as "Quinn's Corner."

"We would have loved to have Elmo see it," Finlen said, "but he knew it was coming."

Finlen described Quinn as someone "out of the limelight" who made others' lives better. "He didn't hold office, but he made (the community) a better place."

Brady said, "Elmo walked a path in life that many — all could relate to in one form or another ... Elmo always had time for you, and he made you feel better about yourself.

"And all that came from a great, loving man at a gas station."