Mackinaw woman's legacy lives on through annual fundraiser

MACKINAW — Eleven years after her death, Sacha McGrath's legacy lives on in the parks and playgrounds of Mackinaw.

Every October around her birthday, Sacha's friends, family and town gather in her memory for "Sacha's Sashay," an annual run/walk fundraiser to support projects benefiting the children and families of Mackinaw, something Sacha cared deeply about.

This year's event takes place 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Veterans Park in Mackinaw.

Village President Josh Schmidgall said the sashay's effect on improving the town is immense.

"Everyone's probably used something they've paid for," he said.

Sacha's sister-in-law, Molly McGrath, said, "There was a lot of things within town that kind of needed some TLC and love," things like playground equipment and baseball diamonds.

"She worked in the Peoria School District with kids," McGrath said, "She loved working with kids."

McGrath said the sashay began in 2011 to fund Sacha's cancer treatments.

After Sacha died, her loved ones asked themselves, "'What would she want to do?'"

In Sacha's memory, they "make improvements to different things that kids could enjoy throughout town," McGrath said.

To date, they have raised around $123,000 for the community, McGrath said.

Schmidgall said the event is a great way to remember Sacha. "All the stuff they've done around town benefits the children," he said.

Mike Schopp, Mackinaw public works manager, works with the organizers on the projects that benefit from the fundraiser.

"They'll check with me and see what the village needs, whether it's playground equipment or beautification," he said.

Schopp said one of the most unique items they installed is an expression swing.

"It's a mother-baby swing in our Veterans Park," he said. "It gets used a lot and people really like it."

McGrath said Sacha began having abdominal pains following a C-section birth in August 2010. Doctors initially attributed the discomfort to post-surgery pains.

It was not until early 2011 that Sacha was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

"She fought so hard," McGrath said, "but by the time they found (the cancer), it was just everywhere."

She died Aug. 23, 2011, 12 days after her son, Jack, turned 1, McGrath said.

"Everyone in town knew her and loved her," McGrath said.

That may be one of the reasons the sashay has continued for the past 11 years.

McGrath said some of the vendors and contractors involved with the event have commented on its longevity.

"They're like, 'You typically see these type of events die out within a few years, five, seven years,'" she said, "We've really seen within the last two or three years, really, a rebirth of getting more people involved."

Nearly 200 people have signed up for this year's event.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Sacha's Sashay WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 WHERE: Veterans Park, 100 E. Fast Ave., Mackinaw. COST: $35 HOW TO REGISTER: To sign up, visit bit.ly/sachasashay. Same day registration is also available on site. TO DONATE: Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 484 Mackinaw IL 61755 or sent via Venmo to @Sachas-Sashay-2022