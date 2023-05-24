MACKINAW — The Mackinaw Stout Foundation has announced its 2023 grant recipients.
The foundation, which was created by Elsie E. Stout, provides grants to qualified organizations that service the village of Mackinaw and Mackinaw Township.
The following grants were awarded:
$1,435 for Mackinaw Fire Department to help purchase a new gas detector; $1,000 for Mackinaw District Public Library to help purchase an automated external defibrillator unit; $15,000 for the Village of Mackinaw to help with a bathroom remodel at Brock Lake; $10,000 for Mackinaw Township Recreation to help with upgrades to the dugouts and outfield at Brock Lake; $5,000 for Dee-Mack Junior Football League to help build a multi-purpose building at Brock Lake; $1,500 for Mackinaw United Methodist Church to help purchase items to stock "Blessing Boxes." More information on the Mackinaw Stout Foundation can be found online at mackinawstoutfoundation.org.
