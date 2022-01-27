Lutheran Social Services brings foster care program to Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — The largest statewide provider of foster cares services, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, announced the expansion of its Therapeutic Foster Care Program to Central Illinois, serving children who live within a one-hour radius of Peoria.

Therapeutic Foster Care started as a pilot program in 2016 through a selection process by DCFS, according to a news release. The program now has five treatment teams in Peoria, Aurora, Chicago and Rockford.

The program is part of a DCFS initiative to place children with histories of severe trauma and emotional or behavioral needs into single-family treatment homes rather than institutional settings or group homes.

Therapeutic Foster Care teams are made up of highly trained clinicians, caseworkers and specially trained foster parents. These teams work with 10 children per region, ages 6 to 14, during a nine- to 12-month period using intensive treatment to help them develop pro-social skills needed to thrive in their family and community. The Peoria team is currently recruiting therapeutic foster care parents.

The program includes behavioral parent training, support for foster parents, family therapy for biological parents and relatives, skills training and supportive therapy for youth and school-based behavioral interventions, academic support and more.

Visit LSSI.org/TFC for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

