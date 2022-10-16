Love of 'beautiful game' unites Normal's diverse Park Drag Soccer Club

BLOOMINGTON — A soccer club that plays in a retention basin off Park Drag Lane has become far more than just a pickup game for its members, many of whom came to Bloomington-Normal from other countries.

“We’ve been playing for years and years and years; we’ve become like a family,” Ozzie Ould said.

An exhibit that opened this weekend at Illinois Wesleyan University celebrates the diversity of the Park Drag Soccer Club by featuring stamps from more than 30 of the players' home countries. “The Beautiful Game: Just Kicking It in Bloomington-Normal” also explores the wider culture of soccer in the Twin Cities, curator Agbenyega Adedze said. He is a member of the club, a stamp collector and an associate professor at Illinois State University.

For Adedze, the exhibit is a chance to highlight the diversity that exists in Bloomington-Normal by focusing on soccer.

“We come from different places, we are all living in the Midwestern town of Bloomington-Normal, we might not be visible, but we are there,” he said.

The Park Drag Soccer Club came together in the 1990s, said Jim Simeone, a political science professor at Illinois Wesleyan. He and some other faculty had been playing volleyball at the Memorial Gym, but renovations led them to look for other opportunities.

International students soon joined and then by the late '90s, the group had started including students, faculty and staff from ISU as well, Simeone said.

Soccer is a great way to stay active that requires little equipment, he said.

“With soccer, you can get a pickup game going with just a ball and an open field,” Simeone said.

Among the new members from ISU was Adedze, who grew up playing soccer in Ghana.

“Most American kids have toys when they are growing up; most African kids, their toys are soccer balls,” he said.

Rick Gardner is the club's “de facto” manager, as the keeper of the email list. There are roughly 50 people on the list, he said, though not all are still coming to the games.

Rabah Seffal, an immigrant from Algeria, arrived in Bloomington-Normal in the late 1990s. He recently retired from Caterpillar.

“It took me a while to find this game; I was busy working,” he said.

He enjoys going out on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to play and see friends.

“It’s a way to forget everything,” he said. “(..) It’s really a fun thing to do.”

Ould, who emigrated from Mauritania, is impressed with the number of highly educated people in the club, including ISU and IWU professors, engineers and others. They all come together from different countries, backgrounds and careers to enjoy the sport.

“It really shows you what is the definition of the American melting pot,” he said.

Most people find out about the club through word of mouth, Adedze said. Sometimes, new players join in an even more casual way.

“On other occasions, we are playing and then people see us play and they come over,” Adedze said.

There are no requirements to play, he said, and the group includes players of many ages and all skill levels. New players can find themselves playing alongside people who have professional experience.

Despite the differences in experience, the group’s culture encourages teamwork and sharing versus individual glory, the members said.

“There’s no way you come and no one passes you the ball,” Adedze said.

The group plays with varying team sizes, depending on how many people show up. Play focuses on passing and teamwork, rather than fancy dribbling and individual glory. Simeone described the style as a “non-falling” game, and if someone does fall, play stops, Adedze said.

“It can get competitive, but you’ll hear joking and laughing,” Gardner said.

The games are also flexible around people’s schedules, Adedze said. This semester, for instance, he teaches until 5 p.m., and so often cannot make it until the game has been underway for an hour or so. That is completely fine.

“You arrive to play when you want to, when you can, and you leave when you want,” he said.

Over the past year or so, Adedze has been working to find stamps from each of the players' home countries. The exhibit also includes stamps connected with the FIFA World Cup. The 2022 World Cup takes place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar.

“Each country puts their view, their perspective, of the World Cup on their stamps,” he said.

Adedze has also made exhibits about soccer culture in Bloomington-Normal, including both children’s and adult leagues and the schools. Also on display will be video interviews with club members, which were done by students in IWU’s Summer Enrichment Program.

It all comes from something the Park Drag players have in common.

"We all share one thing: a love of soccer," Ould said.

“The Beautiful Game: Just Kicking It in Bloomington-Normal” will be on display in the Hansen Student Center through Dec. 20.

Park Drag Soccer Club Park Drag Soccer Club normally meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in the retention basin off of Park Drag Lane in Normal. Players start gathering around 5 p.m. Games are weather-dependent.