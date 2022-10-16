Love of 'beautiful game' unites Normal's diverse Park Drag Soccer Club

Park Drag Soccer Club plays at the retention basin off Park Drag Lane on Thursday evening.
Clay Jackson
BLOOMINGTON — A soccer club that plays in a retention basin off Park Drag Lane has become far more than just a pickup game for its members, many of whom came to Bloomington-Normal from other countries.
“We’ve been playing for years and years and years; we’ve become like a family,” Ozzie Ould said.
An exhibit that opened this weekend at Illinois Wesleyan University celebrates the diversity of the Park Drag Soccer Club by featuring stamps from more than 30 of the players' home countries. “The Beautiful Game: Just Kicking It in Bloomington-Normal” also explores the wider culture of soccer in the Twin Cities, curator Agbenyega Adedze said. He is a member of the club, a stamp collector and an associate professor at Illinois State University.
Rabah Seffal warms up for the Park Drag Soccer Club's game on Thursday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
For Adedze, the exhibit is a chance to highlight the diversity that exists in Bloomington-Normal by focusing on soccer.
“We come from different places, we are all living in the Midwestern town of Bloomington-Normal, we might not be visible, but we are there,” he said.
The Park Drag Soccer Club came together in the 1990s, said Jim Simeone, a political science professor at Illinois Wesleyan. He and some other faculty had been playing volleyball at the Memorial Gym, but renovations led them to look for other opportunities.
Members of the Park Drag Soccer Club chat and share photos ahead of their game Thursday evening.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
International students soon joined and then by the late '90s, the group had started including students, faculty and staff from ISU as well, Simeone said.
Soccer is a great way to stay active that requires little equipment, he said.
“With soccer, you can get a pickup game going with just a ball and an open field,” Simeone said.
Among the new members from ISU was Adedze, who grew up playing soccer in Ghana.
Park Drag Soccer Club members share a hug Thursday evening while getting ready for their game.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
“Most American kids have toys when they are growing up; most African kids, their toys are soccer balls,” he said.
Rick Gardner is the club's “de facto” manager, as the keeper of the email list. There are roughly 50 people on the list, he said, though not all are still coming to the games.
Rabah Seffal, an immigrant from Algeria, arrived in Bloomington-Normal in the late 1990s. He recently retired from Caterpillar.
“It took me a while to find this game; I was busy working,” he said.
He enjoys going out on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to play and see friends.
“It’s a way to forget everything,” he said. “(..) It’s really a fun thing to do.”
Ould, who emigrated from Mauritania, is impressed with the number of highly educated people in the club, including ISU and IWU professors, engineers and others. They all come together from different countries, backgrounds and careers to enjoy the sport.
“It really shows you what is the definition of the American melting pot,” he said.
Most people find out about the club through word of mouth, Adedze said. Sometimes, new players join in an even more casual way.
A Park Drag Soccer Club player makes a break during the game Thursday night. Older members of the club try to create a culture of passing and teamwork in the players.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
“On other occasions, we are playing and then people see us play and they come over,” Adedze said.
There are no requirements to play, he said, and the group includes players of many ages and all skill levels. New players can find themselves playing alongside people who have professional experience.
Despite the differences in experience, the group’s culture encourages teamwork and sharing versus individual glory, the members said.
“There’s no way you come and no one passes you the ball,” Adedze said.
The group plays with varying team sizes, depending on how many people show up. Play focuses on passing and teamwork, rather than fancy dribbling and individual glory. Simeone described the style as a “non-falling” game, and if someone does fall, play stops, Adedze said.
Park Drag Soccer Club players chase the ball Thursday evening during their game. There are no jerseys, just white shirts versus other shirts.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
“It can get competitive, but you’ll hear joking and laughing,” Gardner said.
The games are also flexible around people’s schedules, Adedze said. This semester, for instance, he teaches until 5 p.m., and so often cannot make it until the game has been underway for an hour or so. That is completely fine.
“You arrive to play when you want to, when you can, and you leave when you want,” he said.
Over the past year or so, Adedze has been working to find stamps from each of the players' home countries. The exhibit also includes stamps connected with the FIFA World Cup. The 2022 World Cup takes place from
Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar.
“Each country puts their view, their perspective, of the World Cup on their stamps,” he said.
Shown are some of the stamps that are part of the exhibit at Illinois Wesleyan's Hansen Student Center, on display through Dec. 20. "The Beautiful Game: Just Kicking It in Bloomington-Normal" features stamps from around the world and photos and exhibits about soccer culture in the Twin Cities.
Connor Wood
Adedze has also made exhibits about soccer culture in Bloomington-Normal, including both children’s and adult leagues and the schools. Also on display will be video interviews with club members, which were done by students in IWU’s Summer Enrichment Program.
It all comes from something the Park Drag players have in common.
"We all share one thing: a love of soccer," Ould said.
“The Beautiful Game: Just Kicking It in Bloomington-Normal” will be on
display in the Hansen Student Center through Dec. 20. Park Drag Soccer Club
Park Drag Soccer Club normally meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in the retention basin off of Park Drag Lane in Normal. Players start gathering around 5 p.m. Games are weather-dependent.
From Fenway to Lambeau: The oldest sports venue in each state with major league teams
A look at the oldest sports venue in each state with major league teams
Some wines and beautiful people get better with age, while others fade over the years. The same is true of sports venues. Some stadiums and arenas deteriorate and become forlorn after only a couple of decades, while others are still vital and beloved a century after they were built—helped along by occasional renovations. Cubs and Knicks fans are as fond of Wrigley Field and Madison Square Garden, respectively, as they are of their teams.
Vivid Seats determined the oldest major sports venue in every state with at least one top professional league team using data from stadium, arena, league, and news websites. Major sports were defined as all teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, and NWSL—pro leagues with teams that play in a total of 145 venues. The average age of these venues is 22.4 years, and only 20 opened in 1990 or earlier.
NBA arenas appear most often on this list, with nine of the 28 venues hosting men’s basketball teams. The MLB comes in second with eight; the NHL and WNBA venues have six each; the NFL has five; the NWSL has four; and MLS stadiums appear three times.
Venues were chosen based on the original opening date. Renovations were not factored in, except in cases where the original structure was demolished.
ladyphoto89 // Shutterstock
Arizona: Footprint Center
- Year opened: 1992
- City: Phoenix
- Capacity: 18,055
- Teams: Phoenix Suns (NBA), Phoenix Mercury (WNBA)
Major renovations completed in 2003 and 2021 have brightened the Suns’ arena since its opening three decades ago. Arizona’s oldest sports arena has also played host for legendary concerts—an elderly Frank Sinatra performed one of his last shows there—and recently announced a partnership with Footprint in 2021. In addition to gaining naming rights, Footprint, which produces plastic alternative materials, will help the venue become a carbon-neutral, plastic-free arena.
You Touch Pix of EuToch // Shutterstock
California: Dodger Stadium
- Year opened: 1962
- City: Los Angeles
- Capacity: 56,000
- Team: Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
Perched at the top of Chavez Ravine, Dodger Stadium has welcomed more than
147 million baseball fans since opening day. The 2.8 million people who filled the seats in the West Coast’s oldest baseball stadium in 2021 was the most for any MLB stadium by more than a half-million. Today, the stadium remains one the third oldest continually used parks in major league history.
Emma_Griffiths // Shutterstock
Colorado: Coors Field
- Year opened: 1995
- City: Denver
- Capacity: 50,398
- Team: Colorado Rockies (MLB)
Pitchers have hated it and sluggers have loved it for nearly three decades. But the stadium known for tape-measure home runs in the thin air of Denver keeps on chugging. (That’s a beer reference to Coors Field.) The
rooftop party deck that debuted in 2014 is one of the features that has helped to maintain the venue’s popularity.
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
Connecticut: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Year opened: 1999
- City: Uncasville
- Capacity: 9,323
- Team: Connecticut Sun (WNBA)
Many “firsts” can be attributed to this arena, including the first professional sports arena owned by a Native American tribe (the Mohegan), the first sports arena attached to a casino, and the first arena to host a WNBA team that’s unaffiliated with an NBA team.
Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney have performed there, but the main attraction is the Sun, a team piggybacking on the longtime popularity of UConn women’s basketball. The team has made it to three WNBA Finals and had the best record at 26-6 among all WNBA teams in 2021.
Maddie Meyer // Getty Images
District of Columbia: Capital One Arena
- Year opened: 1997
- City: Washington
- Capacity: 20,600 (basketball), 18,506 (hockey)
- Teams: Washington Wizards (NBA), Washington Capitals (NHL)
Home to the Capitals, winners of the 2018 Stanley Cup, and the Wizards, who are still chasing a conference title, the arena sits in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood. Fans fill its 20,000 seats for an average of 220 events a year, ranging from the Harlem Globetrotters and NCAA men’s basketball to horse shows and ice skating championships.
DCStockPhotography // Shutterstock
Florida: Hard Rock Stadium
- Year opened: 1987
- City: Miami Gardens
- Capacity: 65,326
- Team: Miami Dolphins (NFL)
It’s changed names an average of once every four-plus years, and this stadium has hosted many events: six Super Bowls, four BCS National Championships, two World Series (when it doubled as the Marlins’ stadium), all University of Miami Hurricanes home games, the annual Orange Bowl, and—as the new name suggests—many rock concerts. That’s a lot of wear and tear after 35 years. But it’s held up reasonably well as the first U.S. multipurpose stadium financed entirely by private investors.
YES Market Media // Shutterstock
Georgia: State Farm Arena
- Year opened: 1999
- City: Atlanta
- Capacity: 16,600
- Team: Atlanta Hawks (NBA)
The NHL’s Thrashers moved to Winnipeg and the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream to a newer metro Atlanta stadium, but the Hawks haven’t yet flown off to another arena. Extensive renovations in 2017-18 to the downtown arena—the first LEED-certified NBA/NHL arena built—brought it up to date. The Hawks have done their part to keep fans flocking to games by heading to the playoffs for two straight years.
Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Illinois: Wrigley Field
- Year opened: 1914
- City: Chicago
- Capacity: 41,649
- Team: Chicago Cubs (MLB)
Chew on this: Wrigley opened three months before World War I broke out, in 1914. It’s survived through two world wars, two global pandemics, and multiple renovations—not to mention a 108-year drought in the championship fortunes of the Cubs. Because Cubs fans have always loved its “jewel box” design and ivy-covered walls, they kept showing up until the “Cubbies” finally claimed a World Series title in 2016—one year later than the 1989 time-traveling sequel “Back to the Future Part II”
had foretold.
Hendrickson Photography // Shutterstock
Indiana: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Year opened: 1999
- City: Indianapolis
- Capacity: 17,923
- Teams: Indiana Pacers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA)
A
$360 million renovation of this arena—part of an arrangement that will keep the Pacers in Indy for at least another 25 years—is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. Changes include a reworking of the upper concourse that will allow fans in those seats to get a view of both the court and the city skyline. Created specifically to watch basketball, the venue’s original design was inspired by Indiana’s traditional fieldhouse gymnasiums.
Dylan Buell // Getty Images
Kansas: Children's Mercy Park
- Year opened: 2011
- City: Kansas City
- Capacity: 18,467
- Team: Sporting Kansas City (MLS), Kansas City Current (NWSL)
Located on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metropolitan area, Children's Mercy Park is the only major league sports stadium in the state. It's notably the first—and currently only—stadium to host the MLS Cup, MLS All-Star Game, and a U.S. Men's National Team game in a calendar year,
having done so in 2013.
Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kentucky: Lynn Family Stadium
- Year opened: 2020
- City: Louisville
- Capacity: 15, 304
- Team: Racing Louisville FC (NWSL)
Initially built for USL Championship side Louisville City, Lynn Family Stadium has been home to the NWSL's Racing Louisville since 2021. The stadium's naming rights were purchased for an undisclosed sum by Cindy and Dr. Mark Lynn, a
Louisville-based optometrist with ownership stakes in multiple Visionworks locations.
Joe Robbins/ISI Photos // Getty Images
Louisiana: Caesars Superdome
- Year opened: 1975
- City: New Orleans
- Capacity: 73,000
- Team: New Orleans Saints (NFL)
This aging stadium has hosted an impressive seven Super Bowls, but drew the most global news coverage in 2005, when it hosted thousands of flood refugees in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. The storm damaged the stadium, but it was repaired in time for the Saints to resume playing in it the following season. Its next Super Bowl was in 2013—a point of pride for Louisianans, but not without technical difficulty due to a 34-minute partial
power-outage delay during the third quarter. The Superdome will host the Super Bowl again in 2025.
William A. Morgan // Shutterstock
Maryland: Camden Yards
- Year opened: 1992
- City: Baltimore
- Capacity: 45,971
- Team: Baltimore Orioles (MLB)
This was the first “retro” stadium to be built—part of a movement to replace baseball/football dual-use stadiums with cozier, baseball-only venues that offered the friendlier ambiance of throwbacks like Fenway and Wrigley.
To say it was an instant “hit” is an understatement—more like a home run, as the average game attendance jumped by
more than 10,000. Attendance has slumped in recent years; however, Orioles fans may be ready to flock back if top prospect Adley Rutschman can change the team's fortunes.
Amy Roswurm // Shutterstock
Massachusetts: Fenway Park
- Year opened: 1912
- City: Boston
- Capacity: 37,493
- Team: Boston Red Sox (MLB)
Fenway may be a century or two newer than other Boston attractions like the Old North Church and the USS Constitution. But to baseball fans, watching left fielders chase down balls that bounce off the 37-foot-high “Green Monster” outfield wall at
America’s oldest stadium is right up there with strolling through Boston Public Garden, or dining on clam chowder and cannoli. Just don’t wear a Yankees cap.
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
Michigan: Comerica Park
- Year opened: 2000
- City: Detroit
- Capacity: 41,083
- Team: Detroit Tigers (MLB)
Sports teams in Detroit have been slumping for decades, but you can’t blame Comerica, which does its best to draw crowds with an entertainment complex of features. Baseball fans might love ‘em or hate ‘em, but the stadium includes a carousel, a ferris wheel, a dancing water fountain near center field that can be choreographed to music, and towering tiger statues placed around the complex.
nyker // Shutterstock
Minnesota: Target Center
- Year opened: 1990
- City: Minneapolis
- Capacity: 19,356
- Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA), Minnesota Lynx (WNBA)
The sports venue is the NBA’s second-oldest arena, trailing only New York’s Madison Square Garden in age. Sticking to its hometown roots, Target—which opened its first stores in the Twin Cities in the 1960s—is the original naming partner of the sports center, home to the Timberwolves and Lynx, not to mention rusty-patched bees. That last one isn’t a sports team, but the busy native residents that live on the arena’s green rooftop, a 113,000-square-foot “prairie in the sky” populated with grass, regional plants, and bee hives.
Wayne Kryduba // Getty Images
Missouri: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Year opened: 1972
- City: Kansas City
- Capacity: 72,936
- Team: Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)
The first sports complex to feature side-by-side NFL and MLB stadiums, Arrowhead was built as a response to a new requirement that all NFL stadiums accommodate at least 50,000 fans. The architects did far better, creating a behemoth with a seating capacity that remains—50 years later—one of the largest in the league. The Chiefs need all those seats, too, as the Patrick Mahomes era has demanded a big venue for a team with annual Super Bowl aspirations.
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Nevada: Michelob Ultra Arena
- Year opened: 1999
- City: Paradise
- Capacity: 12,000
- Team: Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)
Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis built a new stadium for the team before moving them from their Bay Area enclave to the desert. Since he purchased the Aces in 2021, there’s been speculation that he’ll next build a new arena near the Strip for the Aces. Even in their old arena in an adjacent suburb, the Aces
ranked second among WNBA teams for average attendance in 2021.
Ethan Miller // Getty Images
New Jersey: Prudential Center
- Year opened: 2007
- City: Newark
- Capacity: 16,514
- Team: New Jersey Devils (NHL)
The Garden State venue is known affectionately by locals as “The Rock”—a nod to the Rock of Gibraltar featured on Prudential Financial’s logo. At just 15 years old, it still ranks as the state’s oldest sports venue, and hosted the first home game for the Devils in Oct. 2007. The hockey team won three Stanley Cups between 1995 and 2003 while playing in their old arena in East Rutherford but are still fighting for a Cup since moving to Newark.
Benjamin Clapp // Shutterstock
New York: Madison Square Garden
- Year opened: 1968
- City: New York City
- Capacity: 19,763 (basketball), 18,006 (hockey)
- Teams: New York Knicks (NBA), New York Rangers (NHL)
“The Garden” has been around since 1879, but only existed in its current location since 1968, when the newest version was built to accommodate basketball and hockey games. The home for the Knicks and Rangers was a good fit, as the Knicks soon knocked out their two NBA Championships in 1970 and 1973. It took until 1994 for the Rangers to earn their first Stanley Cup in 54 years.
S-F // Shutterstock
North Carolina: Bank of America Stadium
- Year opened: 1996
- City: Charlotte
- Capacity: 75,525
- Teams: Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte FC (MLS)
Still one of only eight NFL stadiums with a capacity north of 75,000, this downtown stadium has sold out nearly every Panthers game since opening. The newer “football” team to call it home—Charlotte FC—showed that it can draw a crowd, too. In the new team’s home debut on March 5, 2022, a Major League Soccer-record 74,479 fans packed the stadium.
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
Ohio: Progressive Field
- Year opened: 1994
- City: Cleveland
- Capacity: 35,041
- Team: Cleveland Guardians (MLB)
Progressive Field fielded a baseball team with a not-so-progressive name (the Indians) but the name change to the
Art Deco statuary-inspired Guardians fixed that. The intimate stadium holds the record as the second-smallest-capacity MLB ballpark, and the venue touts wider aisles that offer more leg room and angled seating sections that have better views of the field.
Diamond Images // Getty Images
Oklahoma: Paycom Center
- Year opened: 2002
- City: Oklahoma City
- Capacity: 18,203
- Team: Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA)
Oklahoma’s oldest major sports venue is also its newest—because it’s the only major league game in town. Owned by the city, the venue has been home to the Thunder since 2008. The team has faced a tough few seasons, ranking it
third-to-last in attendance in 2021-22. The venue is a community cornerstone, hosting sporting and entertainment events from the three surrounding Oklahoma universities, as well as local high schools.
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
Oregon: Providence Park
- Year opened: 1926
- City: Portland
- Capacity: 25,218
- Team: Portland Timbers (MLS), Portland Thorns (NWSL)
Providence Park has thrived as a sports venue for nearly a century now, and soccer-mad Oregonians have made it one of America’s most popular stadiums for showcasing the sport. The stadium has sold out every Timbers game since the team began playing in the MLS in 2011. The venue drew a U.S.-record crowd for a National Women’s Soccer League game in 2019 when the Thorns filled every seat.
ARTYOORAN // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center
- Year opened: 1996
- City: Philadelphia
- Capacity: 21,000 (basketball), 19,538 (hockey)
- Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), Philadelphia Flyers (NHL)
This arena is the oldest of the three at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, which also features stadiums where the Eagles and Phillies play. Billing itself as one of the busiest arenas in the world, it’s heavily used for concerts, political conventions, and WWE events, in addition to hosting all 76ers and Flyers home games. On April 17, 1998, the venue saw its largest sports crowd with 21,305 ticketholders packed into the seats as the 76ers faced the Chicago Bulls. But 76ers fans come in second for drawing the venue’s biggest crowd: In 1999, the Backstreet Boys—and their 21,424 screaming fans—clinched that title.
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena
- Year opened: 1996
- City: Nashville
- Capacity: 17,113
- Team: Nashville Predators (NHL)
As the home of country music, the Music City’s sports arena routinely sells out for concerts by America’s biggest country and pop stars. Billie Eilish, John Mayer, and Kacey Musgraves have all performed this year—and the venue hosted the annual Country Music Awards. Ice hockey fans come out for the Predators, a team that consistently sells out the arena. The team has responded by going to the playoffs in
15 of the last 23 seasons.
4kclips // Shutterstock
Texas: Minute Maid Park
- Year opened: 2000
- City: Houston
- Capacity: 40,963
- Team: Houston Astros (MLB)
When the arena opened and unveiled its natural grass turf and retractable roof, Astros fans experienced the joy of watching open-air baseball, which hadn’t been seen in Houston for 35 years. The downtown stadium—built to replace the aging Astrodome—touts other modern amenities including one of the largest LCD screens in the state and cashierless concession stands.
Stephanie A Sellers // Shutterstock
Utah: Vivint Arena
- Year opened: 1991
- City: Salt Lake City
- Capacity: 18,306
- Team: Utah Jazz (NBA)
The team that once belonged to New Orleans now calls Salt Lake City home. While jazz may not have the same rich history in Utah as the team’s birthplace, the moniker stuck and the team has performed exceedingly well in the stadium built for it. It’s the only NBA team to never lose 60 or more games every single year. The arena is widely regarded as the loudest in the NBA, which has been credited for giving them a major home-court advantage.
University of College // Shutterstock
Virginia: Segra Field
- Year opened: 2019
- City: Leesburg
- Capacity: 5,000
- Team: Washington Spirit (NWSL)
With a split-home stadium slate between Segra Field and Audi Field, the Washington Spirit are
scheduled to host five games during 2022 at their Leesburg home. That's enough to qualify for this list, making Segra Field the only, and thereby oldest, major league stadium in the state of Virginia. The soccer-specific Segra Field is also home to Loudon United of the USL Championship.
Scott Taetsch // Getty Images
Washington: Climate Pledge Arena
- Year opened: 1962
- City: Seattle
- Capacity: 18,100 (basketball), 17,100 (hockey)
- Teams: Seattle Kraken (NHL), Seattle Storm (WNBA)
The city’s NHL and WNBA teams have done well in their respective leagues and, at home, benefit from $1.15 billion in renovations between 2018 and 2021 to Climate Pledge Arena. The venue was originally built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair for a meager $7 million. The 100%-solar-powered building is touted as the world’s most sustainable arena.
Steph Chambers // Getty Images
Wisconsin: Lambeau Field
- Year opened: 1957
- City: Green Bay
- Capacity: 81,441
- Team: Green Bay Packers (NFL)
Lambeau turns 65 in 2022, but like the legendary quarterbacks—Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers—who have thrived on its blizzard-bedeviled field, it seems to get better with age. It’s the oldest continuously operating National Football League stadium and has the third-most capacity among NFL stadiums.
This story originally appeared on Vivid Seats and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.