Lost soldier returns home to Central Illinois after 80 years

GRIDLEY — Eighty years after he died and was seemingly cursed to an unmarked, mass grave in a faraway land, John L. Ferguson is finally home.

Merle Ferguson was just 11 years old when John, his older brother, left Flanagan to join the U.S. Army Air Forces as a bombardier in 1940.

"I wrote him when he was in the service," Merle, now 93, said.

John died Dec. 10, 1942, in Cabanatuan POW camp, Philippines, and was buried in common grave 917. He was 20 years old.

After 82 years apart, Merle welcomed his brother home as his remains were laid to rest in Gridley Cemetery on Saturday.

It was bright, quiet and sunny.

The wind whispered through hundreds, if not thousands, of American flags along a tranquil stretch of road leading north from Gridley.

Family, active duty, veterans and community members crowded around a baby blue tent where the surviving Ferguson family members sat near the family plot at Gridley Cemetery, a small wooden box and a wreath in front of them.

Private First Class John L. Ferguson received full active duty honors including a 21-gun salute, "Taps," bagpipes and a ceremonial American flag presented to his family.

Merle's father, John Sr., died in 1934, and John Jr. was the oldest child.

"He would have been a father figure," Merle said after his brother's ashes, escorted by a full U.S. Army detail and hundreds of onlookers, were placed on the family plot.

Major Jason Southard, who conducted the funeral, said in prepared remarks: "It is today we have sought to recognize one particular hero, this actual hero. Let us not fade the life, the actions and the legacy of Private First Class Ferguson to the mere collective pages of history."

The Ferguson family gathered from around the country to attend the ceremony.

Bill Ferguson, one of Merle's three sons, said, "Thank you to pretty much everyone who made this happen. It is beyond what we expected."

Pfc. Ferguson's remains were flown in from Hawaii and took several stops before reaching Chicago on Thursday.

From Chicago, they were escorted by two motorcycle groups, Rolling Thunder and Illinois Patriot Guard, to Pontiac, where they were cremated.

Bill said his uncle's remains were recognized, celebrated and honored at each stop along their journey.

He said American Airlines sent him a video of one such ceremony.

"I'm sitting there, eating a turkey sandwich," Bill said, "and I have tears rolling down my face."

Southard said, "This is an absolute honor — why I'm a chaplain."

He said it was the highest honor to pay tribute to a man who gave "the last full measure of devotion ... that didn't come home to those parades."