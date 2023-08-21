ROANOKE — Authorities said the body of a 15-year-old Washington boy was recovered from a pond Monday after he went went missing the day before while swimming in rural Roanoke.

The Woodford County Sheriff's office said in a statement that first responders were called at 5:15 p.m. Sunday to the pond, where a group of minors were swimming and playing on a water trampoline.

Chief Deputy Chief Tipsword stated the teenager went into the water from the trampoline and the group discovered minutes later that he went missing. He said it's unknown whether the boy had gotten out of the water first.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman on Monday identified the teen as Logan H. Smith, of Washington. The coroner said he was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. Monday, adding that initial autopsy results indicated he drowned.

Tipsword said the Secor Fire Protection District, the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency Search & Rescue team and his deputies responded to conduct a ground search, and the Hudson dive team were called in too.

He said crews searched the grounds until 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and the dive team worked until after sunset. The search resumed before sunrise Monday and dive team recovered his body around 11 a.m., Tipsword said..

The coroner's office and the sheriff's office continue to investigate.

