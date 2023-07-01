BLOOMINGTON — Clemens Insurance in partnership with Westfield Insurance presented a $9,500 check to PATH Crisis Center on Thursday morning.

Jeff Niepagen, Reid Butts and Richard Percy from Clemens Insurance presented the check to Martha Evans from PATH.

Each year, Westfield has a Legacy of Caring campaign for nonprofits. Clemens nominated PATH and Westfield accepted the nomination. Westfield said PATH was the perfect type of nonprofit that they look for when awarding these grants.

Evans said part of the money will be used for a homelessness project they are doing.

