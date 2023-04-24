CARLOCK — Allen Brokken, a local award-winning author, will teach a writing course from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Carlock Public Library, 202 E. Washington St.
The free course is for children in grades fourth through seventh.
Brokken originally wrote the Towers of Light series for his own children, and now that they are grown, Brokken said he is sharing his writing tips and tricks with other children in Central Illinois.
The 90-minute workshop will help children craft a short story, including the concepts of setting, character, plot, conflict, suspense and how to put it all together.
Brokken will do a book signing after the course for the general public from 6 to 7 p.m.
A teacher, student and the mayor of Carlock were among 20 speakers at McLean County Unit 5's Jan. 31, 2023, board meeting, all opposing closing Carlock Elementary School. The board is considering the action for the 2024-25 school year.
