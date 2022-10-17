Livingston County state's attorney files suit over SAFE-T Act

PONTIAC — Livingston County State's Attorney Randy Yedinak has joined a growing list of state's attorneys who are challenging the constitutionality and enforcement of Illinois' SAFE-T Act in court.

Yedinak announced Monday that he had filed a complaint Oct. 4 for declaratory relief and injunction against the criminal justice reform law, which was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in early 2021. More than half of the state's attorneys in Illinois, including McLean County State's Attorney Erika Reynolds, have filed similar measures.

The SAFE-T Act made Illinois the first state to fully eliminate cash bail. Opponents of the new law have been critical of the elimination of cash bail and the mandate for all police officers to wear body cameras by 2025.

Supporters have argued that the cash bail system disproportionately affects people of color and the poor.

In a post to the Livingston County State's Attorney's Office's Facebook page, Yedinak said he does not rebuke reform to the criminal justice system but he cannot support an act so poorly drafted that uniform enforcement of it is all but impossible.

Under the new law, Yedinak said, judges across the state will no longer possess discretion to assess danger to the community as a whole when considering pretrial detention for suspects charged with certain offenses.

Effective Jan. 1, local circuit judges must consider several factors for pretrial detainment for individuals charged with a forcible felony that is not eligible for probation. These factors include whether the defendant is a danger to an individual or the community or whether they are considered a flight risk.

Critics have expressed concerns that under the law as written would not allow judges to detain an individual accused of second-degree murder, drug trafficking, arson, robbery, aggravated battery, threatening a public official and other probational offenses unless prosecutors prove they are a flight risk.

"The need for meaningful legislative changes is necessary to provide the proper balance between the rights of accused and the safety of our law-abiding citizens," Yedinak wrote. "The act, as it stands, will impact the safety of every citizen, regardless of what they look like, where they live or how much money they have in their bank account."

Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, have been named in similar lawsuits.