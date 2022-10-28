Livingston County rebuilding 'Operation Snowball' drug prevention program

PONTIAC — For the past 20 years, Operation Snowball has encouraged a drug- and violence-free lifestyle for Livingston County youth.

That message was spread to hundreds of students from fourth through eighth grades in years past, according to Christine McMillion, substance use prevention specialist for the Institute for Human Resources in Pontiac.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic, McMillion said attendance has dropped to the point where she hopes 40 to 50 students can attend the program's Snowflurry event next Nov. 5 at Odell Grade School.

"We're really in a rebuilding time at this point," McMillion said.

Operation Snowball has been introduced across the state with the belief that with the power of positive reinforcement and community support, the confidence and esteem of each participant can build like a snowball rolling down a hill.

For the past 10 years, Livingston County's Operation Snowball has offered two events each year: a Snowflake for junior high students in the spring and a Snowflurry for fourth and fifth graders in the fall.

The events are primarily staffed by area high schoolers who agreed to volunteer, along with a few adult supervisors. The high schoolers lead each event, participate in icebreaker games with students, organize team building exercise and choose the theme of each event.

For Livingston County's 2022 Snowflurry, the theme is "picture this."

"We want to get (students) to see that their lives are ahead of them and get an idea of how being drug- and violence-free can help," McMillion said.

Gary Beier, a school resource officer for Dwight schools, has been involved with Operation Snowball for 20 years and said organizers are trying to get the word back out about the Snowflake and Snowflurry events for those who forgot what the programs were all about during the pandemic.

But in addition to student participants, it's been difficult getting student volunteers.

"It's just trying to get that number back up again, and there's so many conflicts with this age group of students with sports and music and all of that stuff," Beier said. "I think schools are all the same, it's just a matter of trying to build that attendance back up."

When students arrive for a Snowflurry event, they receive a T-shirt, a take-home bag and a "warm fuzzy."

Warm fuzzies have been a staple of Operation Snowball events and usually are a ball of yarn worn around a student's neck. When a student compliments someone or demonstrates positive reinforcement to another attendee, they are meant to give them a piece of their ball of yarn.

"One of the underlying taglines is to create a community of caring so that students feel warm and fuzzy," McMillion said.

The high school volunteers then take the reins, leading three different rotations of activities. One will focus on self-esteem and spreading positive messages to each other, one will focus on drug prevention through a game or activity, and one will focus on goal-setting to give each participant an idea of what they want their future to look like.

In addition to Operation Snowball programs, McMillion says she does youth prevention education for five junior high schools in Livingston County. The evidence-based curriculum recently expanded to fourth and fifth grade classrooms and is an additional tool to engage with students, she added.

For more information, visit the Operation Snowball Livingston County Facebook page.