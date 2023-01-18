Livingston County Pheasants Forever chapter plans banquet fundraiser

PONTIAC — The Livingston County chapter of Pheasants Forever plans to hold its 38th annual banquet on Monday, March 13, at the Pontiac Elks Club.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. at 459 Elks Club Road, Pontiac.

The organization said money raised at the event would fund habitat work with farmers and landowners in the area. It also aims to create more opportunities for youth in the county to become involved with Pheasants Forever, including hunting safety courses.

Pheasants Forever started in 1982 and its wildlife habitat projects have benefited more than 15.8 million acres across the continent, the organization said. The Livingston County chapter has been responsible for investing nearly $575,000 in seed, equipment, tress and education projects to increase the habitat necessary to increase local pheasant populations.

Pheasants Forever committee members will soon seek individuals in the county to help support the banquet. Mailings will go out to current and past members in the near future, the organization said.

Visit livingstoncountypheasantsforever.org to purchase tickets for the event.

Contact Steve Weeks at 815-692-2302 for more information.