Livingston County Historical Society to host Christmas event, book signing

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Historical Society will host a book signing at its annual Christmas reception on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The event will be held at the recently restored Jason W. Strevell House, 401 W. Livingston St., Pontiac. 

The guest of honor will be author Dale C. Maley, who recently published "Abraham Lincoln and the Strevell family of Pontiac, Illinois." Maley lives in Fairbury and is the president of the Livingston County Historical Society. 

The event is open to the public and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Desserts and refreshments will be served and a slideshow highlighting the restoration of the house will be displayed. 

STREVELL HOUSE LINCOLN

Chase Berryhill, left, his father, J. Berryhill in a roof valley above him, and John Rodion, right, work on replacing roofing of the historic Strevell House in Pontiac, on Sept. 8, 2012.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

