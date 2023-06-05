PONTIAC — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was called to East Timber Street on Monday for a possible lead on a decades-old double homicide case that has gone cold, authorities said.

Deputies were joined by the Illinois State Police to conduct a follow-up investigation into the murders of Robert and Marcia Edwards in January 1983, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A University of Illinois team also was on the scene to conduct a scan using ground-penetrating radar technology. This was performed based off of information from past investigative interviews with the intent of being as thorough as possible, the release said.

The results of the radar scans will take time to process before being sent back to the sheriff's office, according to the release. However, authorities do not anticipate the scan to reveal any new evidence.

Police have long suspected that the Edwards' adoptive son, Joe Sinnot Edwards, committed the crime. Authorities also have said he may have been working with an accomplice, citing a message that was believed to have been written by Marcia Edwards before her death.

A wanted posted for Edwards remains on the sheriff's office's website and offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The poster says that it is highly likely Edwards has been arrested and incarcerated under an assumed identity since the murders.

