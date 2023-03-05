PONTIAC — Efforts to make Livingston County Law and Justice Center compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other accessibility statutes span more than a decade.

The issues stem from an alleged breach of contract between the county and the firm responsible for the design and construction of the new courthouse, 110 Main St. But after being stuck in litigation for years and hiring new architectural firms and contractors, the county could be weeks away from settling the matter.

In 2009, Livingston County entered into an agreement with Dewberry for the design and construction of law and justice center, according to legal documents.

The contract stipulated a budget of about $19.7 million. Dewberry's compensation for basic service was a lump sum of $1.5 million with an additional $164,000 in compensation for on-site construction observation services.

The building was substantially finished two years later and operated as the county courthouse.

But in December 2011, the office of the Illinois Attorney General alerted the county about numerous violations to the Illinois Accessibility Code, the Illinois Environmental Barriers Act and the ADA.

For example, as The Pantagraph previously reported: A person with disabilities called to testify in any of the three courtrooms had to overcome a 7-inch, single-step barrier before entering the witness stand. Employees of the circuit clerk's office faced a similar barrier if assigned to those courtrooms.

In response, Livingston County officials requested that Dewberry investigate and remedy the violations. To give Dewberry enough time to address these issues, both parties agreed to a tolling agreement, which temporarily suspends the running of a statute of limitations.

The agreement was extended multiple times to provide more time but finally expired Sept. 15, 2019. During that time, the county board agreed to consult with Farnsworth Architectural Group for the unaddressed ADA issues at the Law and Justice Center.

By that time the tolling agreement expired, the county alleged that Dewberry failed to correct multiple violations in a breach of contract and negligence complaint.

"Livingston County is committed to ensuring the accessibility of the facilities and its services, programs and activities provided therein, and has to date made accessibility improvements to aspects of the facilities, including but not limited to parking, entrances, courtrooms, offices, restrooms and signage," the complaint read. "However, as described herein, remedial work remains."

John P. Heil of Heyl, Royster, Voelker and Allen, which represents Livingston County and the county board, said board members would not comment, citing pending litigation.

Attorneys representing Dewberry Architects could not be reached for comment Friday.

According to the complaint, about 30 violations still existed, including a lack of sufficient maneuvering space at the east entrance, no dispersal of accessible parking spaces to serve multiple entrances, no directional signage at multiple entrances for individuals with disabilities, no fixed aisle seats with removable armrests in the courtroom's three galleries and limited space for wheelchairs in courtroom galleries and jury boxes.

Because Dewberry failed to correct the violations, Livingston County was forced to hire another contractor to help perform the work.

In May 2022, the Livingston County Board accepted a $536,000 bid from Vissering Construction out of Streator to perform ADA renovations to the Law and Justice Center. This was the only bid received for the project.

On Dec. 23, 2019, the court entered an order to stay the matter until both parties discuss possible alternatives to resolve the matter. The stay has been extended multiple times, most recently on Feb. 21.

"The plaintiffs and defendant are now actively exchanging communications as to the potential for a framework for settlement negotiations," the motion read. "They may soon be a in position to engage in either direct negotiations or alternative dispute resolution, but need additional time to determine whether such an effort will be feasible."

The parties agree that another 60-day extension of the stay will provide sufficient time to proceed with settlement negotiations or request that the court's stay be lifted.

Both parties propose to update the court on or before April 21.

