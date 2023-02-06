PONTIAC — Livingston County Board member Jason Bunting has been selected out of seven finalists to fill the Illinois House seat vacated by Rep. Thomas Bennett, R-Gibson City.

Bennett vacated his House seat to fill the state Senate seat left by Jason Barickman, who announced his resignation in December. Following a series of interviews with GOP chairmen of the 106th House District, Bunting was sworn in as the newest member of the 103rd General Assembly.

Bunting, who resigned from the county board on Saturday, said the 106th House District geographically is one of the largest districts in the state and runs the full gamut of the energy sector, from nuclear plants to wind and solar projects to ethanol and biodiesel plants.

Therefore, it will be important to focus on agriculture and energy and legislate good policy.

"Improving the rural lifestyle of living is kind of what I'm shooting for," Bunting said.

The 106th House District covers parts of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, McLean, and Will counties.

In addition to his service on the county board, Bunting has served as a director of the Illinois Corn Growers' Association, the president of the Livingston County Farm Bureau and the Broughton Township Highway Commissioner.

Alina Hartley, executive director of the Livingston County Board office, said official notices were sent out on Monday regarding the vacancy. Letters of interest then will be collected through Feb. 21 and a special board meeting to fill the board seat will take place Feb. 28.