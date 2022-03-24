Live in McLean County? The EDC wants to hear from you

If Bloomington-Normal were a car, what would it be?

That's the first question in a survey for McLean County residents from the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, part of a community branding initiative the organization announced earlier this year.

"Our consultants will use the results of the survey to craft a logo and messaging and a story that will be targeting towards gaining and attracting talent," said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the EDC.

The survey, available at bit.ly/brandingBN, is part of the "discovery phase" of the project.

The survey seeks to find out how residents would describe the area to others, what they consider the best selling points and biggest hurdles to attract talent to the area and what misconceptions they believe others have about McLean County.

Whitney Chesher, community marketing manager, said the survey offers an important opportunity for voices to be heard. "Everybody views our community brand from a different lens," she said.

As for the car question ...

Hoban said his answer would be the Rivian R1S because it is "innovative, safe and great for families, but still has a really cool vibe to it."

Chesher named a hybrid vehicle. "I've lived here for six years, and I can see the need and the want for more traditional aspects, but also room for growth and innovation at the same time," she said.

