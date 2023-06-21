BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department is conducting live fire training in a mock airplane today at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

The training, required by the Federal Aviation Administration, began at 10:30 a.m. today and will end around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department.

People in the area may notice smoke and an increased amount of emergency vehicles on the airfield.

The training will focus on extinguishing fires inside the airplane, creating a safe path using simulated foam for evacuating persons on board the aircraft, and using specialized nozzles operated from within the CRASH truck to create exit paths and extinguish fuel fires, the fire department said.

BFD provides 24-hour aircraft rescue and fire-fighting protection to CIRA.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport 061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg