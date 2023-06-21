BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department is conducting live fire training in a mock airplane today at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
The training, required by the Federal Aviation Administration, began at 10:30 a.m. today and will end around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department.
People in the area may notice smoke and an increased amount of emergency vehicles on the airfield.
The training will focus on extinguishing fires inside the airplane, creating a safe path using simulated foam for evacuating persons on board the aircraft, and using specialized nozzles operated from within the CRASH truck to create exit paths and extinguish fuel fires, the fire department said.
BFD provides 24-hour aircraft rescue and fire-fighting protection to CIRA.
Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport
061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG
Firefighters train in a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG
Airport crash tender fire engines respond in training at a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG
Firefighters train in a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG
A mock patient is walked away from a simulation airplane disaster scene Saturday by a Bloomington firefighter/paramedic during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG
A volunteer acting as a disaster victim is wearing fake wounds for emergency crews to triage during a full-scale exercise Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG
Emergency crews tend to a mock patient "impaled" by debris during a simulated air disaster drill Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG
Firefighters use rescue equipment to drag away a mock patient from a simulated airplane disaster scene Saturday during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg
An airplane passes in the background of a training drill Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
