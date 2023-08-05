NORMAL — Strolling through Illinois State University's 490-acre Quad, people can relax and enjoy the shade of over 90 different species of trees.

But once in a while, they can also see a group of costumed adults shouting and flailing foam swords at each other.

"It's another medium for people with similar interests to meet other people to hang out," said DeMarco King, a senior in computer science and president of Illinois State University Wolfpack Combat Club.

The live-action role-play group includes students, alumni and other enthusiasts who have made a hobby of wearing medieval or fantasy-themed clothing and fighting with foam weapons.

Participants portray characters they choose within a fictional setting represented by real-world environments, said member Kari Green.

"Live-action role-playing is similar to what you might think of like Dungeons and Dragons except it's a little bit more loosely based," Kari Green said. "People tend to walk around, make up their own characters and sort of create the story as you go along."

Kari Green, whose character name is "Mischief," said she got involved with the group in 2003 after meeting ISU Wolfpack members at a Denny's restaurant in Carpentersville. Since then, she has dipped in and out of the sport before settling back in Bloomington and joining the ISU group as part of her graduate program with Adler University.

"The goal is to rebuild Wolfpack with diversity, inclusion and social justice in mind so that it's welcoming, inclusive and a safe environment for everybody to participate in whatever way works for them," Kari Green said.

King, whose character name is "Asolo," said he discovered the group during ISU's Quad Day in 2018, when he noticed people fighting with swords and shields near one of the event tables.

Soon after joining, King said he learned more about the activity and how people can get involved with other aspects of role-playing, like crafting garbs and armors, taking part in bardic songs, or creating artistic projects like medieval paintings, sculptures and stained glass.

"Even if you want to get some exercise, this is probably the most fun way to do it because this is a full-body exercise," King said. "If you don't like going to the gym or doing cardio, come over here and just swing some sticks."

Kari Green's husband, Edward Green, whose character name is "Hush," said he got into live-action role-playing because of his wife, and has come to enjoy meeting other participants at various events.

The couple's most notable event so far has been Armageddon, hosted in Rockville, Indiana, by the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society, a live-action organization that includes groups like ISU Wolfpack and others from different states and countries, Edward said.

"We're just like a community," Edward Green said. "There are different camps for each realm, and a lot of them are from different schools, and you go back and forth between camps to talk with people you just met or hadn't seen in a long time."

Drake and Kes Perry, whose characters names are "Aurum" and "Molar," said they have been involved with live-action role-playing and the ISU group for about six months now, and have been hooked.

Drake Perry said they moved to Decatur from St. Louis at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and were looking for a new activity to try.

"It has just been the best sense of community and activity that we've had in a long, long time since we moved," Drake Perry said.

Kes Perry said they enjoy weekend events where they get to camp overnight and learn more about crafting costumes and creating stained-glass art pieces. They even plan to enter a stained glass contest in October.

"Some people enter textiles, other people will bring leather pieces or weapons they've made," Kes Perry said. "There's really all kinds of artistic things that you can do with it and learn how to make cool things."

"I wouldn't have picked up making clothes otherwise, but here we are," she added.

Lore Roberts, whose character name is "Daguerre," said they got involved with live-action role-playing and the group while on a Tinder date two years ago. And now, they're trying to rebuild the live-action role-playing community in Peoria, where they are from.

"No way better to impress someone than be really bad at what they're good at," Roberts joked. "When I showed up, everybody was incredibly warm and welcoming and I was hooked immediately."

Joshua Mardino, whose character name is "Kaladin," said he got started with live-action role-playing when he was a teenager and has since been able to find groups while serving in the military or attending college.

"My No. 1 piece of advice would be to just do it, go out there and give it a shot," Mardino said. "If it's not for you, that's fine, but if you don't ever approach the group of weirdos in clothes hitting each other with foam sticks, then how are you going to know if you like it?"

ISU Wolfpack practices at 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. on Sundays on ISU's Quad. But King said the group is flexible, especially with school starting back up this fall, and some may come to practices only once a month or so.

To learn more about live-action role-playing and joining ISU Wolfpack, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/isuwolfpack.