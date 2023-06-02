Hello, hello, hello and welcome back to "Long Story Short," the weekly podcast wherein D. Jack Alkire, Kelsey Watznauer and Tim Cain break down some of Central Illinois' biggest stories.
This week, the crew discusses:
- The Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed last weekend,
- Lee Enterprises' analysis of diversity and accountability among local law enforcement agencies,
- The Illinois state budget approved by the General Assembly this week,
- Gun violence in Central Illinois,
- Legislation to limit state level constitutional challenges in Illinois counties,
- Poppy Day and Memorial Day.
Music by Diamond Tunes.