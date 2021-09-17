Listen now: Rivian makes history, Decatur theater and more all featured in 'Long Story Short' podcast

Welcome back to another exciting episode of "Long Story Short" where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about upcoming theater performances and, of course, the highly anticipated launch of Rivian Automotive's first fully battery-electric truck!

For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com and pantagraph.com where you can check out subscription information and consider supporting #localjournalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

Rivian makes history at Normal factory.

Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1956 supports Lincoln theater project.

Illinois passes landmark clean energy deal.

Sanitary sewer work planned on North 10th, 11th, streets in Mattoon.

Bloomington extends utility shutoff moratorium to Oct. 1.

Normal effort gives students voice in government. Here’s how.

Bloomington family channels activism after rare diagnosis.

Illinois Wesleyan increases enrollment, doubles first gen freshmen.

Here’s what Decatur wants to see in a new superintendent.

Four Bloomington students face expulsion after 'disturbing' fights.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood signs one-year extension.

Illinois State, Eastern Illinois square off in Mid-America Classic.

Don’t miss our high school football coverage.

At The Pantagraph and the Journal-Gazette & Times-Courier, our sports reporters also put together the team standings each week of the season.

Body of missing Mattoon man found in Lake Shelbyville.

Police respond to posts about abduction attempts near Illinois State University campus.

Hearing set for boy charged in Goodfield fire.

Bond set, charges pending for man involved in Clinton police standoff.

DeWitt County prosecutors reviewing charges against man accused in standoff.

Listen now: September & October 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short' Go! Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events In this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast reporter Sierra Henry takes a look at upcoming events and recalls fond memories of Labor Day weekend.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.