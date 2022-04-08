 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Listen now: Pantagraph reporter gives last sign off on 'Long Story Short' podcast

In September 2020, Pantagraph city reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry founded the "Long Story Short" podcast. The idea was to inform Central Illinois readers of all the latest news in Bloomington-Normal, Decatur, and Charleston-Mattoon.

Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer

Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer sign off on the "Long Story Short" podcast. The pair have hosted together since December 2020, having started with Henry and Analisa Trofimuk in September 2020.

After 70 episodes and countless hours recording, laughing, and talking about the news, co-hosts Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer are saying a final goodbye to this rendition of "Long Story Short" podcast.

Watznauer and Henry discuss professional developments in their career and reflect on past episodes of the podcast, goofs, and gags. In the coming weeks Lee Enterprises will begin revamping the podcast, so stay tuned for future episodes!

@thepantagraph Did you know we have a podcast too? Join us every Friday on the ‘Long Story Short’ podcast for the latest Central Illinois news! #podcast #fyp #longstoryshort #locanews #illinois ♬ Wii - Mii Channel - Super Guitar Bros

Music by Podington Bear.

Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast

Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Our top five stories of 2021!

It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…

How did Biden do in his first year?

This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in office. Several of our reports take a look back o…

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

