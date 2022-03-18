Listen Now: Our March Madness bracket and more on 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' podcast where Lee Enterprises' reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about the latest in Central Illinois news.

This week Henry and Watznauer discuss #MarchMadness and other updates in collegiate sports, as well as developments in local government, education and public safety.

Stay tuned to community news, where Henry and Watznauer highlight an Illinois Army National Guardsman who closed out his 45-year-career this week.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

Music by Podington Bear.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sierra Henry Bloomington Reporter Follow Sierra Henry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today