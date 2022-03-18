Listen Now: Our March Madness bracket and more on 'Long Story Short' podcast

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' podcast where Lee Enterprises' reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about the latest in Central Illinois news.

This week Henry and Watznauer discuss #MarchMadness and other updates in collegiate sports, as well as developments in local government, education and public safety.

SoCon Chattanooga Furman Basketball

Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith (13) controls the ball against Furman guard Conley Garrison (51).

Stay tuned to community news, where Henry and Watznauer highlight an Illinois Army National Guardsman who closed out his 45-year-career this week.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

Music by Podington Bear.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

