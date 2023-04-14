Welcome back to Long Story Short, revamped with new hosts and a new vibe. Join D. Jack Alkire, Tim Cain and Kelsey Watznauer for a look back on the top stories of the week in Central Illinois from Lee Enterprises journalists.
This week, the team discusses:
- Eastern Illinois University on the verge of a strike,
- McLean County Unit 5 school board reversing cuts after a successful tax referendum,
- McLean County prosecutor says a Bloomington officer-involved shooting was “justified,”
- Operation Cookie Share brings Decatur together to support troops overseas,
- Tornado advice from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
