Listen now: Central Illinois blacksmiths 'forged in fire'

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises journalists. We had a lot going on this week, but some of the highlights included a business feature on Central Illinois blacksmiths as well as a story on a University High student creating a "pandemic time capsule."
Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com, and herald-review.com to check out subscription information and consider supporting #localjournalism.
Music by Podington Bear
Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast
Illinois is continuing to see a massive spike in coronavirus cases this month driven by the omicron variant, leading the state to bring in mor…
This week Gov. J.B. Prtizker extended tax filing deadlines for families and businesses battered by December tornadoes and severe storms.
The city of Charleston announced this week public access will be limited as COVID cases rise in Coles County.
Scott Preston, a 34-year-old Republican who has served on the Normal Town Council since 2013, is running for state representative in the 91st …
Blacksmithing may have once been a declining art form, but these Central Illinois blacksmiths are keeping the tradition alive.
Decatur Public Schools has replaced two principals, Valerie Wells reported this week. The school board issued a “notice to remedy” to Geneka G…
The Illinois Board of Higher Education recommended this week a 5% increase in funding for state public universities as part of its first budge…
Mattoon High School will soon offer a drone soccer program, thanks to $5,000 in funds from the Consolidated Communications' Consolidated Conne…
The Neal Center YMCA in Toledo has announced it’s youth spring season, starting with Youth dodgeball in Toledo on April 5.
Illinois State volleyball coach Leah Johnson has signed a five-year contract extension with the Redbirds, which will run through 2027.
The Decatur Police Department on Thursday released video footage of an officer being shot during a January 8 foot chase.
Decatur police have arrested a Clinton man for sex offender registration offenses. The man, who was listed as living in Clinton, failed to not…
A fire burned through Victory Church in rural Bloomington on Monday, leaving church leaders and members promising to rebuild.
A University High student is putting together a pandemic time capsule this month and she’s asking for the Bloomington-Normal community to help.
Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast
Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.
We are back from our extended break during the holiday season! Stay tuned to our community news segment where we talk about an all-black house…
Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. We're back after…
This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Decatur city officials are pledging to better equip police to handle the ris…
Happy November everyone! Remember the reason for the season: Mariah Carey said 'Goodbye Halloween' and 'Hello Christmas'!
This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Jelani Day case, truck driver shortages and the local restaurant scene.
Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss The Pantagraph's behind-the-scenes look at Rivian's production facility in Normal.
Welcome back to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about upcoming theater performances and, of course, the highly antici…
On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.