Listen now: Behind the wheel of a Rivian, Illinois evictions and more on 'Long Story Short'

Happy October! In this week's episode of 'Long Story Short' reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss The Pantagraph's behind-the-scenes look at Rivian's production facility in Normal, how many Illinoisan face evictions when the moratorium is lifted Saturday and the last effects of COVID-19 in schools and sports.

Plus, Miller Park Zoo's newest resident — Chumu, 17-year-old DeBrazza's monkey — gets a friendly welcome.

For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop.

Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short:

Rodney Walker is almost ready to launch restaurant on Decatur's west side.

Dry Goods is set to open at Shoppes at College Hills this fall.

More than 120,000 illinoisans are in danger of eviction as moratorium sunsets.

Illinois and other Midwest states partner on electric vehicle infrastructure.

Normal faces criticism over removing Jelani Day poster.

Bloomington council narrowly passes aid plan for flood victims; 10 Bloomington residents demand $310K settlement for flood losses.

Coles County Health Department to offer Pfizer boozers on Oct. 7.

The impact of too few school bus drivers weighs heavily on these Decatur families.

McLean County schools pivot as supply issues hit cafeterias.

Here's how an Eagle Scout project and a vision became a classroom in Charleston.

Bloomington District 87 expels two students; two withdraw.

How COVID has upended high school football plans.

Shooting victim succumbed to injuries, Normal police say.

Decatur man is charged in 2019 murder of Suave Turner

The victim in a Bloomington shooting is pregnant 17-year-old.

Decatur woman uses bagpipes to connect with heritage and community.

Miller Park Zoo unveils DeBrazza's monkeys.

