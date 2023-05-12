Welcome back to another episode of Long Story Short as D. Jack Alkire, Kelsey Watznauer and guest reporter Mateusz Janik take you through the top stories of the week in Central Illinois from Lee Enterprises Journalists.
This week, the team discusses:
- ISU grad student Jonathan Chilaka receives life saving kidney transplant.
- Murder trial continues in spite of defendant's absence
- Veteran Mattoon school board president retires
- Visitors see Decatur "in a new light"
- Bloomington OK's liquor licenses for sales at farmers markets
