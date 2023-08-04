Welcome back to "Long Story Short," your weekly update on Central Illinois news. Join D. Jack Alkire, Tim Cain and Kelsey Watznauer on this week's episode as they discuss:
To read more about any of the stories mentioned this week, find our full reporting at pantagraph.com, herald-review.com and jg-tc.com or download our apps, available for Apple and Android.
Subscribe to "Long Story Short" for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Pantagraph back-to-school ads from the 1920s to 1990s
Ike Livingston & Sons - Aug. 27, 1920
W.H. Roland - Sept. 3, 1926
Miller-Jones Co. - Aug. 29, 1929
Livingston's - Sept. 2, 1930
The Newmarket - Sept. 4, 1936
J.C. Penney - Aug. 26, 1937
JC Penney's - Sept. 6, 1940
Rexall Drug Store - Sept. 6, 1940
Sears, Roebuck and Co. - Aug. 29, 1941
The Woolen Mill Store - Aug. 20, 1942
Bloomington Association of Commerce - Aug. 12, 1947
Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan - Aug. 9, 1953
Penney's - Aug. 22, 1954
Branom's Junior Boot Shop - Aug. 10, 1956
Pantagraph Printing and Stationery - Aug. 10, 1956
Ulbrich & Kraft - Aug. 10, 1956
Klemm's - Aug. 6, 1961
Jack & Jill - Aug. 9, 1961
Ensenberger's - Aug. 9, 1961
Klemm's - Aug. 9, 1961
The Bootery - Aug. 18, 1963
Corn Belt Finance - Aug. 27, 1966
Moberly & Klenner's - Aug. 30, 1969
Murrays - Aug. 15, 1973
Pines - Aug. 16, 1973
Discount Den - Aug. 16, 1973
Sorg's Jewelers - Aug. 16, 1973
The Woolen Mill - Aug. 16, 1973
Frederick's - Aug. 16, 1973
Bass Shoe Factory - Aug. 16, 1973
Livingston's - Aug. 16, 1973
Adolph's Discount Center - Aug. 26, 1973
Pines - July 30, 1981
The Little Folks - July 30, 1981
Eastland - July 30, 1981
JC Penney - Aug. 8, 1982
Pines - Aug. 15, 1985
Carle - Aug. 26, 1984
The Alamo - Aug. 26, 1984
Fox & Hounds Aug. 26, 1984
Kellogg's - Aug. 14, 1988
Eastland - Aug. 10, 1991
Top It Off - Aug. 13, 1992
Lens Lab - Aug. 13, 1992
CityLine - Sept. 4, 1997
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.