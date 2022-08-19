Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum plans volunteer training

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will welcome new volunteers at an orientation session Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The event will spell out how to join the team that greets visitors, assists at events, helps researchers and more, according to a news release from the museum.

The one-hour session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the ALPLM’s library building, 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield. Attendees will learn about the volunteer opportunities available and what they need to know about the library and museum.

Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions: Wednesday, Sept. 28; Tuesday, Oct. 4; and Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Volunteers contribute an average of 35,000 hours of service each year to the ALPLM, adding to the experience for those who visit the popular institution, the news release stated.

To register, contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services, at 217-558-8872.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

