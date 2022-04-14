Lincoln historical marker to be dedicated in Bloomington May 3

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will commemorate the 157th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's assassination with the dedication of a "Looking for Lincoln" historical marker near the site of the Bloomington Train Depot of the Chicago & Alton railroad.

The train, which has been dubbed "The Lincoln Special," transported the body of Lincoln from Washington, D.C., to Springfield, Illinois, during a 13-day journey. The journey began April 21, 1865, and the train passed through Bloomington early morning on May 3, 1865, stopping briefly near the Bloomington Depot.

A dedication ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. May 3 at the intersection of Chestnut and Allin streets in Bloomington.

The marker was made possible through donations from Dianne and John Hollister and in partnership with the City of Bloomington.

To read the story about the journey of Lincoln's train, visit bit.ly/Lincoln-funeral-train.

Email development@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

