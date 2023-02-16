BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will display authentic Abraham Lincoln documents in recognition of Presidents Day.
The two documents from the museum's archives include a lengthy 1851 legal pleading in Lincoln's handwriting and a brief from Nov. 1, 1859, also in Lincoln's handwriting. The documents will be available for public viewing in the museum's Stevenson-Ives Library reading room on Feb. 20 and 21.
The museum will also offer free admission both days.
Both items speak to Lincoln's law career on the Eighth Judicial Circuit and how disputed real estate deals and debt collection consumed a significant percentage of his caseload. In 2018, Sharon Merwin of the Merwin Foundation agreed to purchase the 1859 letter on behalf of the museum. The gift was part of the Merwin's family commitment to McLean County and the legacy of Merwin's late husband, Davis U. Merin, who was the publisher of The Pantagraph.
Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar Guy Fraker donated the 1851 legal pleading in 2019. He will be at the museum library on Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. to answer questions.
Contact museum librarian Bill Kemp at 309-827-0428 for more information.
Guy Fraker, a retired Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar, speaks at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum where he donated a letter written by Lincoln that shows a turning point in his career that ultimately led him to the White House.
