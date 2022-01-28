Lincoln, Atlanta awarded Illinois Route 66 grants

ATLANTA — Two $1,000 grants are heading down Route 66 this week to Lincoln and Atlanta.

The Logan County Tourism Bureau’s Mill Museum and City of Atlanta Tourism each were selected to receive grants as part of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway program that aims to support events, marketing and projects that help preserve the state’s history of Route 66 and promote travel to the communities along its way.

The Mill Museum was once a popular restaurant for Route 66 travelers, but today it houses collections from the former eatery as well as from The Tropics — another former Lincoln restaurant — and the Pig Hip Restaurant, which was located south of Lincoln in Broadwell before it closed.

The tourism bureau plans to expand the Mill Museum by building a pavilion for events.

“An event with live music and food trucks would be great, especially on Sundays when many local restaurants are closed,” the bureau told the Scenic Byway, which is a nonprofit organization.

Atlanta looks to use its grant to mark part of its history that has largely gone untold: the African American Civil War veterans who chose Atlanta as their new home.

The tourism department plans to create outdoor signage and an exhibit to portray their story downtown, growing the community’s already visible homage to the historic highway at Route 66 Park.

The exhibit will include recognition of the veterans’ settlement, the first African American graduate of Atlanta High School — Walter White in 1884 — and the Atlanta Fair BBQ that commemorated the 12th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Oral histories will also be used to encapsulate recent Atlanta history and create an interactive experience detailing their stories, Whitney Ortiz, the city’s tourism development director, told the Scenic Byway organization.

“These are important stories to tell, and Route 66 Park will be the place to include this in the mementos of Atlanta’s past and present,” she said.

Atlanta is no rookie to the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway program, having also received funding in the first round last July.

The first grant was to be used for an Atlanta Coal Mining Co. Historic Mine project that would include the development of a coal mining exhibit for visitors see the mine shaft that was sunk in 1879.

