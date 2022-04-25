LGBTQ+ town hall to be held at McLean County Museum of History

BLOOMINGTON — The Prairie Pride Coalition and Equality Illinois are partnering on an LGBTQ+ Town Hall with local and state elected officials from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will be held at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., in downtown Bloomington. Organizers said it would include a summary of recent state lawmaker activity and legislation. Attendees were expected to include state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.