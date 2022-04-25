 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

LGBTQ+ town hall to be held at McLean County Museum of History

  • 0

David Bentlin, president of the Prairie Pride Coalition, discusses community activism and the need to support LGBTQ youth.

BLOOMINGTON — The Prairie Pride Coalition and Equality Illinois are partnering on an LGBTQ+ Town Hall with local and state elected officials from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The event will be held at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., in downtown Bloomington. Organizers said it would include a summary of recent state lawmaker activity and legislation. Attendees were expected to include state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. 

For more information, see the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/2d5anUuHC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China racing to curb COVID outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News