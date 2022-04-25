LGBTQ+ town hall to be held at McLean County Museum of History

BLOOMINGTON — The Prairie Pride Coalition and Equality Illinois are partnering on an LGBTQ+ Town Hall with local and state elected officials from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The event will be held at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., in downtown Bloomington. Organizers said it would include a summary of recent state lawmaker activity and legislation. Attendees were expected to include state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.
For more information, see the Facebook event page at
https://fb.me/e/2d5anUuHC.
Photos: The Bistro’s Pride Fest in Bloomington
Thom Rakestraw, Jan Lancaster
JADPH
Samantha Eely, Michael Barth
JADPH
Deric Kimler, executive director, Central Illinois Friends
JADPH
Earrings give out by Central Illinois Friends to transgender women who are struggling
JADPH
Atticus Watson, Finn Schiebel, Peter Jones
JADPH
Justin and Christina Boyd
JADPH
Grace Bartlett, Sammy Miller, Rebecca Scanlon, Payton Morris, Anna Birsa
JADPH
Akasha and Alysha Jackson
JADPH
Dan Adams, Julie Kubsch
JADPH
Jonell Kehias, Dan Adams, Julie and Steve Kubsch
JADPH
Aric Phelps, Joshua Johnston
JADPH
Emilia, Kadi and Logan Tharp
JADPH
Allison Harris, Alex and Robin Brunk
JADPH
Laura O’Connor, Beth Fritz
JADPH
Melinda Sparks, Tari Renner
JADPH
Trevor Nett (stage name Miss Flo)
JADPH
Rosie and Kelley Theisen, Katie Bryan
JADPH
Amy and Ainsley O’Donnell, Jessica and SamTatman, Jordan Cotton
JADPH
Pearlie Leaf, Sean Glasby
JADPH
Julie and Steve Kubsch
JADPH
Sara and Jeremy Lorance
JADPH
Naomi Nachatilo, Leeah Parker-Smith
JADPH
Mary Elizabeth Bixler
JADPH
Elicia Adams holding Ayila Wunder
JADPH
Alexis Overfelt, Joslyn Morrison
JADPH
Manny Denniston, Kailee Lorance
JADPH
Mike Matejka
Mike Matejka
JADPH
Members of Hope Church
JADPH
Penny Cost with a young fan
JADPH
Sparkly Sapphire Carrington
JADPH
Sparkly Sapphire Carrington
JADPH
Olivia Garden, Sharon ShareAlike
JADPH
