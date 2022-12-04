Lexington fills Main Street with 'Christmas on the Prairie'

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington was a hub of holiday happenings this first December weekend.

"Christmas on the Prairie" returned to Main Street for about the seventh time, according to event organizer and city collector Star Torkelson, of rural Pontiac.

Even through it was pretty chilly Saturday, she said Main Street was filled, and they had around 40 craft vendors set up at four locations throughout the city. Most were at the Lexington Community Center, and others set up at the Blacksmith Shop, the old Ultra Physical Therapy site, and outside of a wine and cheese event on Main Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus paraded through town on Saturday, she said, so kids could come out to their front yards and see St. Nick.

Torkelson worked a cookies and craft station with Mrs. Claus on Sunday, with two little elfish helpers: her 12-year-old daughter, Violette Torkelson, and neighbor Courtney Krause.

Krause, 11, said she likes spending time with her friend Violette and her family, plus seeing the kids’ creative sides.

Mrs. Claus was accepting children’s letters for Santa. She said she also works a part time as the city’s clerk, under the alias “Patricia Pease,” which appears on her driver’s license.

After having lunch at Uncle Vait’s Pizza, LeRoy’s Nick Mayoral took his 4-year-old daughter, Margo Mayoral, for cookie desserts. Margo said her favorite part of a cookie is the frosting. She’s wishing for Sonic the Hedgehog presents for Christmas, her dad said.

Nick Mayoral said on Nov. 16, his second daughter, Delilah Mayoral, was born. With his family grown by one, the father said he’ll be feeling very blessed this Christmastime.

One vendor present from Bloomington was Black Wolf Carvings by Mischa Morales, 21. Originally from California, she said her parents were chainsaw carvers and she grew into it herself.

Animals like bears and owls are her specialty. She’s also made designs with mushrooms, dogs and the mythical “Mothman” creature.

Her process is using electric chainsaws to shave down the wood into blocks; she then works out the finer details with angle grinders and dremels. Firing a blowtorch outlines the edges.

Over at the Community Center was Knots & Loops by 16-year-old Emily Bratcher. The Lexington High School junior said she crochets market bags, stockings and “lots and lots of stuffed animals.”

And the younger kids loved them. Her incredibly successful weekend started off with 30 mini-whales, she said. Around noon Sunday, she only had five left.

Other creations she displayed were reindeer design afghans, plant hangers and stuffed “lovies” that double as newborn blankets and dolls. Bratcher brought a bunny, fox and a Baby Yoda lovie.

Pontiac’s Melissa Justus was there selling “husband and wife” custom metal art by The Modern Smithy. She said she helps her husband, Jesse Justus, craft tree designs, block letters and other calligraphy creations from a CNC Plasma table cutter.

Mrs. Justus said they’re both very artistic, and her husband uses the cutter for other jobs. She added Saturday was very busy and it was great to see the support from the community.

Christie Goodman, who makes burlap and mesh wreaths, set up at the community center for the weekend. She said it was one of her first events as a vendor, and the weekend was very good.

She said she started making wreaths in her free time after long COVID made her unable to work in January. Goodman also makes custom tumblers with either “lava-lamp” liquid or snow globe effects.

Gridley’s Brianne Sanders, who runs Beanie's Blankets, stocked her vendor table with fleece bedspreads and hot chocolate bombs. She said peppermint and Andes mint are her best-selling flavors, but cookies and cream are a hit with the kids. That latter style is made from Oreos.

Sanders has been doing craft shows for five years, and Lexington’s was a good one.

It was so good, she said she had to go home and make more hot chocolate bombs.