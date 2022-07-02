Lexington family plants 800 American flags across town every Fourth of July

LEXINGTON — When Tom French moved to Lexington in 2012, he thought that the American flags around town were something the local VFW post did, or neighbors organizing together.

One day he noticed a woman and her family planting flags in each yard on his block.

“It was just funny because one year we thought they didn’t do the flags and then I noticed the next day that the flags were out,” French said. “I think it’s a nice gesture and it’s showing pride in being an American being in America.”

For the past 15 years, Jacqui Miller has been planting over 800 American flags in parks and lawns across Lexington leading up to the Fourth of July.

Miller, who has lived in Lexington for 33 years, said it started after she noticed some homes planting a flag or two in their front yards, and she thought each home in the community should have at least one flag.

“As we started to do it, you just kind of stood back as you would finish a street or subdivision and get to see the American flags throughout our community,” said Miller, who owns her own real estate company, Jacqui Miller Homes. “I never thought in my first year that I would be doing it a second or third time, but it was something that we were connected to.”

The tradition has become so common that community members now look forward to seeing the flags each summer, and will even collect them over the years, Miller said.

Miller said she usually plants the flags with her mother, children and grandchildren, moving down each street side by side while one person drives a car with flags in the trunk.

“It’s even cooler to see some stop their car in the middle of the road and replant a flag that had leaned over or pulled out,” said Jacqui’s son Dyllan Miller. “It’s something you see every once in a while and one of the reasons why I take a lot of pride in this.”

Dyllan said it may have not been the most fun thing to do in his free time, but it morphed into a tradition that he and his brother look forward to each year.

His wife, Brittany, who is originally from Flanagan, said she had driven through Lexington in the past and probably noticed the flags before and wondered who put them up — and that’s a big reason why Miller does it.

“Jacqui doesn’t do it for any reason other than she has a lot of pride in her community and she has a lot of pride in her country,” Brittany said. “It nice to see someone really put that out there year after year.”

Lexington Mayor Spencer Johansen said in an email that the flags have become a tradition in the community that everyone appreciates, and he applauds Miller for her continued dedication.

“When a citizen does good deeds such as this, it reflects on our hometown pride,” Johansen said. “Jacqui is a prime example of a good American. I am proud to have citizens such as her in Lexington.”

This year Miller and her family were able to get every flag planted in less than two days. They were even offered the use of a neighbor’s golf cart to get around easily. As with every year, any household that did not receive a flag can let her know, Miller said.

“To be able to just stand back and see what our flag stands for and to know the freedoms that we have because of those that served, and to have that same feeling with my grandkids, means a lot to us,” Miller said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.