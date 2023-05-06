LEXINGTON — Classic cars, hot rods and sports cars returned to Lexington Saturday for the
Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival.
The festival, an annual celebration of small towns along the "Mother Road," brought car and history enthusiasts alike out despite the overcast morning for a day of shop talk, food and fun while live music played along
Lexington's Main Street.
Brad Wood of Heyworth and Edward Connor of Normal brought their classic cars to the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival on Saturday in Lexington. Connor is leaning on his 1968 Buick Electra.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Besides the car show, there were food and drink vendors, local shops and a pickleball tournament raising money for the Lexington Park District.
Levi Idess, 20, of Lexington plays in a pickleball tournament on Saturday as part of the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
The festival will continue Sunday, with a bike giveaway, live music, outdoor games and, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a picnic.
The
festival takes place across the state, starting in Joliet and following Route 66, including Pontiac, Chenoa and Bloomington-Normal.
Star Torkelson organized the two-day event for Lexington and has done so for about 10 years.
Tabitha Hughes and Star Torkelson organized the City of Lexington for the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival, which visited the small town on Saturday.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sunday features more live music, a community lunch and children's activities in Lexington.
"It's a state event; it's not just our event," said Torkelson, who also is the city collector.
"People kind of walk through," she said. "They wander. They experience our town, grab their little commemorative token and they're on to the next adventure."
John Deterts of Bloomington polishes the headlights of his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS on Saturday at the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tabitha Hughes has helped Torkelson with the Red Carpet event for about five years, off and on.
"Every town has something different," Hughes said. "The last couple of years, Lexington has grown. We have so many small businesses here, and it's just kind of cool to see how towns like these have modernized."
Hughes praised Lexington's current mayor, Spencer Johansen, for bringing in those businesses.
Classics, hot rods and sports cars lined up Saturday in downtown Lexington for the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
"We have hair salons. We have department stores. Anything you can think of, we have here," Hughes said. "You have everything you need here."
Torkelson said that brings visitors back to the town every year: "People can see our town, and they can feel it. They can feel the vibes here and they want to stay and come back."
One of the more unique vehicles that came to town Saturday was a restored and rebuilt 1954 Chevrolet C.O.E. truck, named "Chik Mag," owned by Gary Daniel of Peoria.
"C.O.E. stood for 'cab over engine,'" Daniel explained, leaning against the freshly waxed purple machine. "The engine used to be up front. I moved it and made it a mid engine."
Gary Daniel of Peoria tells a joke about his hot rod on Saturday at the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Daniel said he did this to modernize the vehicle and add air conditioning, among other things, and the whole project took him about five years to finish.
The hardest thing, he said, was getting the transmission cables re-strung: "You have to kind of fool yourself and ... run your cables back around."
He said that didn't affect the performance at all, but it "messed up my mind a while."
Gary Daniel of Peoria talks about his 1954 Chevrolet C.O.E. on Saturday at the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Daniel said he didn't care too much about the cost of it, though.
"It's a hot rod," he said. "The only thing cheap about hot rods are the owners. Everything else is expensive as heck."
Gary Daniel's 1954 Chevrolet C.O.E. truck that he restored found its way Saturday to the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hughes and Torkelson said they enjoyed the old cars, precious and well-loved artifacts of American history.
"I just want to take them all home," Hughes said.
Ben Peacock, 18, of Lexington returns a volley in a pickleball tournament on Saturday while Levi Idess, 20, of Lexington watches on as part of the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Torkelson struggled a little to put it into words: "The sound and smell of old cars..." she trailed off, "I love seeing people proud of what they own."
"Which is really how Lexington is, too, if you think about it," Hughes said. "We're just proud of our town. And it's nice to see that's how they are too."
