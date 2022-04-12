LeRoy, Replex awarded $5k grants from wind farm company

LEROY — The city of LeRoy and the LeRoy Park District will each receive grants from the energy company planning a wind farm in McLean County.

Apex Clean Energy, the Virginia company that’s planned the 300-megawatt wind farm project between Heyworth and LeRoy, announced a fifth round of grant funding this week as part of the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program.

The city plans to use the funding to purchase new self-watering planters for the downtown business district to be used by the volunteer group, the “Mayor’s Planter Brigade,” which will plant and maintain vegetation in planters year round.

Mayor Steve Dean said the grant will be a “huge help.”

“These durable, commercial-grade planters will withstand the elements to keep Le Roy beautiful for years to come and will help the Planter Brigade grow and maintain a flourishing streetscape throughout the year,” he said.

The LeRoy Park District will receive its second Diamond Grove grant, having been awarded its first last month to help purchase new equipment for the community recreation center known as the Replex.

This round of grant funding will also be used to purchase exercise equipment for the Replex, this time a new elliptical machine, executive director Corey Windle said.

“This is one of our most popular pieces of exercise equipment because it provides a safe, low-impact way for people of all ages and fitness levels to exercise,” he said.

The Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, named for the wind farm project, aims to support programs in McLean County “that build healthy communities” in the areas of economic development, environmental sustainability, education and health and recreation, according to Apex.

Until now, grants had been awarded on a quarterly basis since April 2021, with prior recipients including United Way of McLean County, the Heartland Community College Foundation and the Heyworth school district.

Organizations interested in applying for a Diamond Grove grant should visit diamondgrovewind.com/grant.

Apex aims to begin production on Diamond Grove by 2024 with 75 turbines planned.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.