LeRoy, Replex awarded $5k grants from wind farm company

The city plans to use the funding to purchase new self-watering planters for the downtown business district to be used by the volunteer group, the “Mayor’s Planter Brigade,” which will plant and maintain vegetation in planters year round.
Mayor Steve Dean said the grant will be a “huge help.”
“These durable, commercial-grade planters will withstand the elements to keep Le Roy beautiful for years to come and will help the Planter Brigade grow and maintain a flourishing streetscape throughout the year,” he said.
The LeRoy Park District will receive its second Diamond Grove grant, having been awarded its first last month to help purchase new equipment for the community recreation center known as the Replex.
This round of grant funding will also be used to purchase exercise equipment for the Replex, this time a new elliptical machine, executive director Corey Windle said.
“This is one of our most popular pieces of exercise equipment because it provides a safe, low-impact way for people of all ages and fitness levels to exercise,” he said.
The Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, named for the wind farm project, aims to support programs in McLean County “that build healthy communities” in the areas of economic development, environmental sustainability, education and health and recreation, according to Apex.
No joke, our cornfields make for some muggy weather when there's a lot of rainfall during the summer. Basically, corn plants "sweat" day and night, pulling moisture out of the soil and releasing it into the atmosphere.
Restaurants tend to excite our town, to say the least
Steve Smedley
It's safe to say that any new restaurant opening will draw very heavy traffic from Bloomington–Normal residents for at least several weeks.
When Jason's Deli opened in 2014, the location instantly outperformed other franchise locations in Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando and Denver. The Bloomington restaurant also posted the highest grossing sales among all 240 Jason's Delis restaurants in 28 states.
So, yes, we expect great things from the soon-to-be Portillo's.
By city standards, “traffic” in Bloomington-Normal is a myth. There is no real traffic. While there are some who weave in and out of lanes and drive faster, ruling the roads are those who drive at or near the speed limit, or even slower.
Bill Flick recounts a newcomer who, in 2012, said that one of her biggest adaptations to life in B-N was getting used to the drivers: “Every morning, driving in on Main Street, I feel like I am in a slow-moving parade down the town.”
One of the most inconsistent mixes of drivers can be found on Veterans Parkway, where some drive like it's a big city and others drive like they don't have to get to Bob Evans for another hour.
Welcome to Bloomington–Normal, home to State Farm, Beer Nuts, two universities, so many wind turbines, and plenty of corn. Whether you've lived here your entire life or you're a fresh transplant, now's the time to brush up on the unwritten rules of our community.
The unofficial transplant handbook
New to town or just out of the loop? Flip through and familiarize yourself :)
It's just windy—all the time
Jim Finch
And you never really get used to it. Instead, you learn to put on a coat, tie your long hair back, and, on a hot day, enjoy the breeze.
We've got plenty of fun facts and folklore
For example, how cool is it that you'll find a university at both the north and south ends of University Street?
Check out some of our popular pieces full of B–N trivia, stories, and fun facts: